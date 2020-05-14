InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics' Barry Zito Unmasked as The Rhino on The Masked Singer

John Hickey

It had to be a bit of a weird birthday for former Oakland A’s Cy Young Award winner Barry Zito Wednesday.

For one, the celebration of turning 42 had to be somewhat on the small side, given social isolation restrictions most of us are undergoing these days.

And two, he could turn on his television and see himself revealed on Fox’s reality show, the Masked Singer.

Zito, who spent most of his last professional season pitching Triple-A baseball in Nashville before being called up to the A’s for the final week of the 2015 season, has been living in Nashville and carving out a new life as a singer/songwriter since then.

It was in that role that he made the cut as The Rhino for most of Season 3 on the Masked Singer, which was down to four singers heading into next week’s finale. Zito/The Rhino was the odd man out and didn’t make the finals, but he said “I had such a great time; this show has stretched me out in so many ways.”

The segment was taped in advance, of course, back in February. It was part of a big week for Zito, whose third son, Rome, was born to his wife, Amber, three days the show was taped.

Zito was part of the A’s Big Three starting rotation beginning in the 2000 season along with Tim Hudson and Mark Mulder. In 2002, his second full season, Zito went 23-5 and won the Cy Young Award as the A’s went to the playoffs, the third time in the four-season stretch 2000-04 that Oakland made the postseason.

Although Hudson, and then Mulder would be traded away, Zito remained with the A’s through 2006, then signed a seven-year deal with the San Francisco Giants. Zito, who was 102-63 with a 3.58 ERA with the A’s, only had one winning season with the Giants, going 15-8 with a 4.15 ERA in 2012 as the Giants won the World Series.

Zito wasn’t on the Giants’ 2010 postseason roster when San Francisco won winning the World Series, but in 2012 Zito won his Game 1 start (one run in 5.2 innings), beating Justin Verlander to set up a four-game San Francisco sweep of the Tigers.

As a musician, he has released an EP, No Secrets, in 2017, in which six of the songs were either written or co-written by Zito, whose father, Joe, was a conductor and arranger for Nat King Cole. And a decade ago when he was still pitching, Zito started doing some work with a band headed by his older sister, Sally, the Sally Zito Project.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dave Stewart's Look Was a Gift From Hall of Fame Lefty Sandy Koufax

Dodgers great Sandy Koufax broke his usual media silence to talk with theathletic.com about how he helped mentor Dave Stewart, who was become a four-time 20-game winners with the Athletics.

John Hickey

Former Minor League Player Scott Boras Has a Major Voice in MLB Proposed Return

Super agent Scott Boras, whose clients include the Athletics' Sean Manaea and Matt Chapman, always wanted to be a player. He fizzled as a minor leaguer, but he's traded that in to be a power broker in the sport.

John Hickey

Mr. Game 1 for the 1970s A's, Ken Holtzman Back in MLB Focus Thanks to TV Replays

On a team with Cy Young Award winners Catfish Hunter and Vida Blue, it was lefty Ken Holtzman who started Game 1 in the 1972, 1973 and 1974 World Series. The A's won all three of those games and all three of those series, which have had a revival as a fill-in for an MLB season locked down thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

John Hickey

What if MLB Owners, Players Can't Agree? Athletics Would Be Badly Impacted

If there is no deal to put together a 2020 MLB season, the Oakland Athletics would be one of the franchises most severely impacted. The team is built for a World Series run this year. That could go away by this time next season.

John Hickey

Athletics Can Be Happy MLB is Making the Move to a Universal Designated Hitter

If the plan being put forward by MLB had decided to scrap the DH, the Oakland A's and all American League teams would have been at a disadvantage in the 82-game season that is being proposed for 2020.

John Hickey

What Would Doo Do When It Comes to Owners' Reopening Plan? It's a Tough One

Former Athletics reliever Sean Doolittle took to Twitter Monday ahead of reading the porposal being put forward by the owners to reopen Major League Baseball. His question - Is it possible to keep players, and everyone else, healthy while still playing baseball?

John Hickey

Athletics, Giants Would See Plenty of Each Other if Players Sign Off on Reopening Plan

AL and NL boundaries would remain intact under a proposed 82-game season being put forward by the owners and the commissioner's office. But teams in the West would only play other teams in either the AL West or NL West. The A's and Giants would see more of each other than ever before.

John Hickey

Michael Jordan and the Athletics: Wouldn't That Have Been Fun?

Basketball icon Michael Jordan took a break from the court to take a swing at baseball. Athletics' GM Sandy Alderson was willing to put Jordan on the A's 25-man big league roster. It didn't happen, but Jason Giambi was a teammate of sorts - in pickup basketball games.

John Hickey

Slashing MLB Draft to Five Rounds May Save Cash, but at What Cost?

More than one-third of the Athletics' 40-man roster would probably be elsewhere if MLB had limited the draft to five rounds in past years. That is the plan for the draft for this year, which is a month away.

John Hickey

Mother's Day II: A's Derek Norris's Career Best Game Honored Mom

On Mother's Day in 2014, Oakland Athletics catcher Derek Norris turned in what would be the best game of his career, two three-run homers. They came against Gio Gonzalez, the pitcher the Nationals wanted badly enough to trade Norris to the A's in 2011.

John Hickey