Athletics Can Expect to See Pinder, Piscotty Again in 2020

John Hickey

Whether Chad Pinder plays again in the regular season for the Oakland A’s is more unlikely than not, but the A’s most versatile position player’s season isn’t over.

And while the results of the MRI on Stephen Piscotty’s right knee isn’t back yet, the A’s are optimistic that he has more 2020 baseball in him as well.

Oakland trainer Nick Paparesta reported Tuesday that the MRI on Pinder’s right hamstring showed a Grade 1 strain that suggests he’d be ready to play in the post season which starts in two weeks.

“We will spend the next week or so getting him back up to baseball activities,” Paparesta said Tuesday in a video conference call. “We hope to have him ready at this point in time for our playoff push.

“We’re not expecting him to be playing any more regular season game, as of today.”

Pinder, who has played each position except pitcher and catcher during his time with the A’s, hasn’t played in a week.

Piscotty started Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader, but tweaked his right knee while trying to make a catch up against the wall in right field and didn’t start in Game 2. He had an MRI, but doctors in Denver and Oakland haven’t had a chance to do a deep dive into the results yet.

“It’s his patella tendon,” Paparesta said of Piscotty. “He’s had some chronic issues with that going back to St. Louis, so we’ll probably be cautious with him moving forward as well until he’s ready to get back home.”

The A’s are due back at the Coliseum Friday after having their first off day following a 16-game stretch in which they will have played 19 games. Piscotty is being listed as day-to-day for now.

The A’s will be home for just three games against the San Francisco Giants, then will leave for their final trip of the season, a three-game set against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Under 2020 protocols, injury players who have a likelihood of playing in the near future can travel with the club.

“We’re getting to the end of the season right now, se we’re probably going to end up carrying Pinder and Piscotty with us for a bit of time,” Paparesta said.

The last couple of weeks have seen the A’s sustain a number of injuries, including losing left-handed starter A.J. Puk to a shoulder injury. He’s due to undergo surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles with orthopedic specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic directing the operation.

