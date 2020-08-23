SI.com
Athletics Caught by Surprise, Pleasantly So, by Family Video Introductions

John Hickey

Marcus Semien isn’t often caught by surprise, but the Oakland A’s shortstop did a genuine double-take Saturday when his two boys introduced their dad before his first at-bat.

The A’s chose Saturday to have family members, some of whom the players haven’t seen in months thanks to the pandemic, to show up on the Oakland Coliseum’s huge video scoreboard to perform the introductions.

For Semien, it was his two sons, Isaiah, who’s 3½, and Joshua, who’s 2½, on the big board.

For starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, it was his wife, Jessica, and daughter Landry. 

For right fielder Stephen Piscotty, it was his wife, Carrie, and one of their pets

For center fielder Ramón Laureano, it was his parents, Ramón and Nina.

For third baseman Matt Chapman, it was his parents, Jim and Lisa, who he hasn’t seen up close since baseball resumed in the first week of July.

“That was a cool surprise,” Chapman said. “I think everybody was a little surprised. I was wondering who was going to do mine when I saw that everybody was (being introduced). It was like most people have their kids or their wives. And then my parents came on.

“So that was cool. They didn’t tell me that was coming. So, that was a nice surprise. I haven’t seen them in a while.”

Bassitt clearly was thoroughly pleased.

“It’s just awesome,” Bassitt said. “I think everyone’s kind of missing their families. Either they’re at home and can’t really come or they’re here and it’s just a little different.

“So anytime you can kid of see your family, it’s great to know that everyone kind of had fun with that. Yeah, they are all missed – big time.”

Even manager Bob Melvin was caught off-guard.

“I think it was great, and I think everybody really appreciated that,” he said. “It kind of took us by surprise early on.

“The next thing you know, you’re fixated on it, because we’ve got a lot of guys who aren’t seeing their families (in person) this year. It was really special for the guys who have kids. It was really a cool moment that was well done.”

