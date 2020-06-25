InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics' DH Khris Davis, Healthy Once More, Won't Feel Pressure as Part of Potent Lineup

John Hickey

Khris Davis and Bob Melvin haven’t seen each other in person in over three months.

That will end in the coming week or so with the Oakland A’s due to get Spring Training II (yeah, we know it’s summer, but what the heck) going at the Oakland Coliseum.

When they do see each other, it seems that they will be on the same page. Both men see a rebound for Davis, who was injured last year and after a fast start, tailed off badly. He’d increased his home runs totals in each of the previous six seasons (11, 22, 27, 42, 43 and 48) before tumbling down to 23 last year.

They also see him being able to do his thing without feeling any outside pressure to prove himself. In the first year of a two-year deal, Davis will be the A’s designated hitter one more time, and 2019 “is behind me, and I’m looking forward to a new season.”

“I just want to be true to me and be true to my team,” Davis said recently. “I don’t feel like I have to live up to certain expectations.”

Melvin said Thursday morning that he doesn’t see Davis needing to play under pressure. He doesn’t have to carry the offense; he just needs to play his own game. Even with Davis having a down year in 2019, the A’s were fifth in the American League in runs scored and registered 97 wins. In fact, the A’s scored 32 more runs last year than they did in 2018 when Davis hit 48 bombs to lead the league.

“I think we showed last year that we can pick up the slack in other areas,” Melvin said. “Everybody has years that aren’t their best, and when you look at the consistency Khris has had over the time he’s been in Oakland, it’s been miraculous.

“We expect him to rebound. He’s healthy again, and that’s important.”

Davis had 10 homers in his first 17 games last year when the injuries began to crop up. On May 5, a left hip contusion started it all. Two weeks later, suffered a strained right groin. In late June he suffered a hand injury. He got better, but his swing didn’t.

“He wasn’t hurt by the end of the season,” Melvin said. “But sometimes injuries make you do things a little bit differently. You get in some bad habits, and your confidence goes down. So, I expect Khris to be the same guy we’ve seen for the three previous years.”

Davis, 32, doesn’t even have contract pressure bearing down on him. His two-year deal carries through 2021, so he’ll have not just this shortened year but also a, presumably, regular 162-game set next season to show his stuff.

“I want to be left alone to play; there’s no contract hanging over me,” Davis said. “I’m going to go through streaks. My teammates know how real I am.”

And he’s healthy again.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Innings Restrictions for Athletics' Rookie Starters Jesus Luzardo & A.J. Puk

One impact the Major League Baseball shutdown during the COVID19 coronavirus pandemic has had on the Oakland Athletics is that they now longer have to worry about overworking rookie lefties Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk. Manager Bob Melvin says the 60-game season means the kids can be turned loose.

John Hickey

Athletics GM David Forst Still Working on How to Get Baseball Up & Running in Midst of Pandemic

Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst says that the ucrrent plan is to have the A's players, 42 of them, report to the Oakland Coliseum on July 3. Figuring out ways to make social distancing meaningful in teh time of a pandemic is a work in progress.

John Hickey

While Astros May Play in Front of Fans, Athletics & Dodgers Fans Won't Get a Chance to Weigh in on Houston's Sign-Stealing

It seems that the Texas goverment is leaning toward allowing some percentage of fans into statdiums to watch the Astros and Rangers. Not so in California, so Houston many not hear from hostile Athletics and Dodgers fans, both of whom are still burning over Astros sign-stealing scandal of 2017.

John Hickey

MLB is Back, But There's Going to be an Entirely Different Look to Parts of Season for Athletics and Everybody Else

A flurry of one-time rules have been put into place, but we really don't know how they will play out once the players are on the field and games count. The advent of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has led to changes that will impact the way we watch games and what we expect to see on our TVs and pads.

John Hickey

Athletics Must Up Their Performance Level with the MLB Schedule Set at 60 Games

The Oakland Athletics have mostly been a second-half team during the last 22 seasons since the start of the Billy Beane era; the first 60 games haven't been particularly kind to them. With the 2020 season cut to 70 games, the A's will have to start the season the way they've played down the stretch.

John Hickey

The Athletics Have Paid Their Rent on the Coliseum, But They Might Ask for a Refund

The Oakland Athletics, who had withheld their $1.25 million 2020 rent on the Coliseim that was due April 1, have paid up with the season upon us. The A's are letting the Coliseum Authority know that they might be asking for a refund, depending on how things go.

John Hickey

MLB Players and Owners Finally Get It Together to Craft a 60-Game Season Starting July 24-26

While negotiations over health and safety issues have kept the deal from being finalized, Major League Baseball will see teams gather on July 1 to return to training. The A's will set up shop with about 60 players at the Coliseum.

John Hickey

Building a Ballpark in an Age of Social Distancing is a Challenge for Baseball Going Forward

The Oakland A's and the Tampa Bay Rays are likely to be the next Major League Baseball franchises to build a new stadium. By definition those facilities won't be like recent stadiums because for the first time social distancing issues brought on by COVID-19 have changed what a ballpark needs to be. The A's may have to rework their designs for a Howard Terminal park they optimistically hope is up and running in 2023.

John Hickey

Athletics Sign Criswell, Guldberg, Acker from 5-Man Draft Class of 2020

The Oakland Athletics, having signed their second, third and fourth picks in the June draft, will continue to work on getting first-round pick Tyler Soderstrom, a high school catcher from Turlock to strike a deal.

John Hickey

Players' Rejection of Owners' Offer Seems to Have MLB on Track for a July 24 Start to 2020 (Update)

Late on Monday the players union voted overwhelmingly against the owners' proposal for a 60-game season. Commissioner Rob Manfred reacted a few hours later, opting to implement a 60-game schedule and a start date from July 24-27 with a July 1 start to spring training.

John Hickey