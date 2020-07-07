InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics' Diekman Says MLB Needs to get Testing Issues Sorted Out, but is Otherwise Ready to Play

John Hickey

Jake Diekman has been as outspoken about the failures of Major League Baseball’s testing system as anyone.

He’s got the right. He’s in a high-risk category having had ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that has been part of his life for two decades. He’s had part of his colon removed, which makes him a prime target for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He could take the season off, that is to say he has the right to opt out and still get paid. He can’t, because he says he loves the game and he wants to play. He just wants MLB to get its testing program together.

The A’s were able to work out Tuesday after not being able to do so Sunday and having Monday’s session delayed. Diekman threw 20 pitches in a simulated game. But other teams, including the Giants, had to scratch their Tuesday workout because of the failure to get testing results back promptly.

“In a perfect world there would be zero (backlogs),” Diekman, a left-handed reliever, said. “But this is the first time they’ve probably ever done this. I know they are trying their hardest. But I don’t know if it’s good enough for right now.

“It’s a little worrisome. Just say we go on a 10-day road trip, and we only get results one time. That’s not very good when you have 45-50 people in the clubhouse at any one time.”

Diekman says he’d like to see a report on just how many COVID-19 cases there are. He suspects the 1.2% number put forward last Friday by MLB – a number that didn’t contain all the results and said there were 31 players infected – is low. He talked about hearing that the Dodgers alone had nine players test positive.

“I’m going to get a lot of shit for this, but I don’t care,” he said. “I hope they get the testing figured out, because the thing that would hurt the most … would be getting to July 24 (opening day) and then they just bang the whole thing.”

Diekman, who said he was ever so grateful to have the hitters finally taking part in the workouts so that the level of competition would rise, says his sense of the clubhouse is that the delays be damned, the A’s are ready to go.

Players have until the start of the season to opt out of playing, but his sense is no one in green-and-gold is leaning that way.

“I mean everyone,” he said. “We want to play like tomorrow. I want to play, no matter what. The only way I won’t play is if this whole thing gets shut down. It’s going to be very hard for me to opt out. Now that I’ve pitched against hitters and we’re here every day throwing bullpens, everyone’s competitive juices are flowing to the max right now.

“All of just want to play.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luzardo Still Out; Athletics Rotation May Need Adustment to Compensate

While Mike Fiers returned to the A's for Tuesday's workout, Jesus Luzardo did not. Manager Bob Melvin said there was a chance that this could impact the A's starting rotation when the season opens July 24 against the Angels in the Coliseum. Chris Bassitt, who started much of last year, is the likeliest candidate to fill in.

John Hickey

A Long Last, Athletics Fully Back on Coliseum Turf as Workouts Rev Up

Some 30 hours later than they'd hoped, the Oakland Athletics were on the field Monday night for the team's first full-squad workout. Sunday's workout was canceled over a lack of testing results, but general manager David Forst, having once vented his displeasure with the process, is now ready to move on toward Opening Day, now set for July 24 against the Angels.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Open Their 60-Game 2020 Season Against Angels at the Coliseum

The Oakland Athletics' schedule for the 2020 season was announced on Monday, with the A's down to play 40 games against the American League West, including the July 24 opener at home against the Angels. the other 20 games will come against National League West teams.

John Hickey

Having Temporarily Become His Own Coach, Athletics' Manaea Continues to Experiment

Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea spent his time with baseball down experimenting with his game. Now that he's back in the A's camp again, he's feeling confident in his game and wants to keep the experiments going. And that includes experimenting with wearing a mask while throwing.

John Hickey

COVID-19 Testing Snafus Leave Frustrated Athletics not Knowing When They'll Work Out

The Oakland Athletics position players were supposed to work out Sunday. They didn't when Friday's intake tests didn't get returned. Now Monday's workout is on hold while the club awaits test results.

John Hickey

Coliseum Trying to See if Turning a Parking Lot into a Drive-in is Economically Feasible

The chances that A's fans will be able to watch their team play in a Coliseum parking lot modified into a drive-in are improving, at least a little. The group is exploring if such a use is economically feasible. If it is so deemed, expect the plan to go forward. But beware. Walmart is considering getting into the drive-in game.

John Hickey

Athletics' starters Fiers, Luzardo Non-Participants in First Two Days of Workouts

Oakland Athetics starting pitchers Mike Fiers and Jesus Luzardo were not on the field for the first two days of A's pitcher and catcher workouts Saturday and Sunday. The A's don't see the delays as being long-term issues, but beyond that couldn't comment.

John Hickey

Athletics Position Players' First Workout Delayed Pending Results of Intake Testing

The first workout for the Oakland Athletics team as a whole this afternoon has been put on hold after COVID-19 intake testing results were delayed thanks to the Fourth of July holiday. Pitchers and catchers will work out as scheduled this afternoon and position players will have their first workout either Sunday night, if the test results come back, or Monday.

John Hickey

Murphy's Catching Hand Pays the Price for Athletics Montas' 100-mph Fastball Claim

While baseball was shut down, Frankie Montas kept throwing and said he was hitting triple digits. He thew to Oakland Athletics' catcher Sean Murphy Saturday, and Murphy said his hand was sore after Montas was done throwing fastballs. The A's will be counting on Murphy in 2020, and Liam Hendriks believes the rookie is up to the task.

John Hickey

For Athletics' Manager Melvin, the 2020 Season is More a Team Game than Ever

Because it's going to take the cooperation of everyone in the clubhouse and everyone in the organization to attempt to keep coronavirus at bay, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin's talk with his club Sunday will focus on the importance of being able to rely on teammates and the organization.

John Hickey