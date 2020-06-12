InsideTheAthletics
Athletics Draft Michigan Starter Criswell With 2nd-Round Pick

John Hickey

The Oakland Athletics used their first pick of the second day of the Major League Baseball draft on college starting pitcher Jeff Criswell, then came back in the third round with Georgia Tech outfielder Michael Guldberg.

The A’s first pick in the draft came Wednesday evening when they used the 26th pick in the draft to select high school catcher Tyler Soderstrom.

Criswell, who moved from reliever as a freshman to a starter as a sophomore at Michigan, has a pitcher’s build at 6-foot-4, 225-pounds and the A’s are expected to start him out as a member of the rotation down the line.

The overall 53rd-ranked player on the Baseball America draft board, Criswell was described by Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin as having a “bull” mentality.

Criswell, who’d started all year, came out of the Michigan bullpen in the NCAA tournament to eliminate Vanderbilt with five innings of scoreless relief. That got the Wolverines into the title game of the 2019 tournament.

An over-the-top thrower, Criswell has some velocity in his game throwing a 94-96 mph fastball in addition to a slider and a changeup.

He had a 2.23 ERA as a freshman when he was pitching in relief. After moving to the rotation in his second year, Criswell wound up with a 7-1 record and a 2.72 ERA.

Not all the scouting services were as high on Criswell as was Baseball America and the A’s. He was the 58th-ranked player available according to MLB Pipeline, No. 93 by ESPN and No. 142 by Fangraphs.

With the third pick, the A’s went back to the college ranks for the right-handed hitting Guldberg, who hit over .350 in all three seasons he played at Georgia Tech. He doesn’t have much power, but he walks a lot.

Guldberg was a center fielder for much of his freshman year, but last year as a sophomore he was relegated to designated hitter duty after suffering a shoulder injury. Scouts like him more as a corner outfielder, but the A’s may give him a try in the middle of the diamond.

