Athletics Get Strong Support from SI's Baseball Projections Panel

John Hickey

Cover baseball long enough and you come to realize that when it comes to making preseason projections of postseason success, there are no experts.

There are, however, people who spend their lives analyzing baseball, and their guesses – and, yes, they are just guesses – carry some weight with people who don’t have that platform.

That brings us to the 2020 season and Sports Illustrated’s projections and World Series picks are upon us.

As it happens, the A’s do fairly well in this particular sampling. None of the six writers tabbed with making selections had Oakland, which is coming off back-to-back 97-win seasons, going to the World Series. Five of the six, however, had the A’s making the playoffs and two have the A’s beating back an Astros charge to win the American League West.

In some ways picking winners from a 60-game season is more difficult that doing over a 162-game season. A 10-game winning streak in a six-month schedule can be diffused. But in a two-month schedule, that same streak could earn a club a Division title.

In 1981, the A’s got off to a 17-1 start. That was why they made the post season. In the rest of the first 60 games of the season, Oakland was just 20-22. No matter – the streak saw them through.

But a streak isn’t everything. Playing well over the full 60 games is the most important thing. In 1987, the Brewers started the season with an MLB record 13 consecutive wins. At the time, Robin Yount said it wouldn’t mean much if the Brewers didn’t make the playoffs. They didn’t. And by going 19-28 after the streak was over, the Brewers were in fourth place by the time the 60-game mark came around.

This is setting up to be one nutso season.

But it’s baseball, it’s back and that’s not bad.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Pinder Gets Bad Call on Would-Be Homer, but he and Allen Enjoy Their Oracle Night

Chad Pinder missed out on a homer Tuesday, but the fact that he was the Athletics second baseman bodes well for him come opening night. And Austin Allen has made the Oakland roster as the backup catcher. Oh, and the A's lost to the Giants, 4-2.

John Hickey

Rule 5 Outfielder Mark Payton Returned to Athletics by Reds

Mark Payton, who hit 30 homers with a .334 average at Triple-A Las Vegas last year, was returned to the Oakland Athletics Tuesday but Cincinnati after the Red determined they didn't have roster space for him. He will be added to the A's alternate group in San Jose.

John Hickey

Puk Gets Cortisone Shot, Unlikely to be back with Athletics Anytime Soon

One day after going on the injured list for shoulder discomfort, Athletics starter A.J. Puk was given a cortisone shot in his left shoulder Monday. He'll take a couple of days off, then gradually start throwing again. It will cut in to how much the A's can have him start this season.

John Hickey

Lack of Velocity Against Giants Doesn't Bother Athletics Manaea After 5-Inning Stint

In his final tuneup before he starts the second game of the season for the Oakland Athletics Saturday against the Angels, Sean Manaea pitched well enough, but didn't have much zip on the ball. He thinks it will come. His manager thinks the radar gun might havef been wonky.

John Hickey

Athletics Rotation Depth to be Tested Early with Puk Injured and Luzardo Recovering

Daniel Mengden and Chis Bassitt, who seemed just three weeks ago likely to be coming out of the Oakland bullpen, both will be in the starting rotation when the season gets underway Friday. Manager Bob Melvin is gratreful the A's have this depth, but would be happier if they didn't ahve to get into before the season even starts.

John Hickey

Athletics Put A.J. Puk on Injured List After Reccurance of Shoulder Discomfort

Rookie lefty starter A.J. Puk felt discomfort in his left shoulder his last time out and on Monday the A's put him on the injured list and sent him to see an orthopedic specialst. It seems to be the same issue that stopped Puk for a time early in the spring. Daniel Mengden will start in Puk's place.

John Hickey

NBC Sports California Sets Athletics 2020 Television Schedule

NBC Sports California will televise 58 of the Oakland Athletics 60 games this season, the other two games, both on the road, to be carried by FOX.

John Hickey

Athletics' Melvin no Fan of MLB's New Extra Innings Rule

The Oakland Athletics took some time Sunday to get more work on MLB's new extra innings rule, which includes each half inning from the 10th on beginning with a runner on second base. Manager Bob Melvin is no fan of the rule, but he's confident the A's will find a way to make it work.

John Hickey

Petit's no Starter, but You Can't See That From Watching his Summer with Athletics

It's been a half dozen years since Yusmeiro Petit has started more than one game in a big league season and it's been three years this week since his last start. But he's spent Summer Camp preparing to start, just to give the Oakland Athletics as many innings options as he can.

John Hickey

Manaea Preparing for a Different Kind of Exhibition Game as Athletics face Giants

The first of two exhibition games between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants is scheduled for Monday at the Coliseum. In some ways, A's starter Sean Manaea said, it's just another exhibition game. In others, it's a whole new ballgame.

John Hickey