Athletics, Giants Part of Upswelling of Pro Sports Teams Backing Prop. 209

The Oakland A’s and the San Francisco Giants are two of seven professional sports franchises in the Bay Area to come down in favor of Proposition 16, which would restore equal opportunity programs if it’s passed on Nov. 3.

Joining the A’s and Giants are the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco 49ers, the San Jose Sharks, the San Jose Earthquakes, and the Oakland Roots SC in endorsing the statewide ballot measure that, if passed, would restore California programs in the area of affirmative action while combatting systematic discrimination in public contracting, employment and education.

Speaking for the A’s, club president Dave Kaval said, "We unequivocally support Prop 16 because we believe in equal opportunity for all Californians. This is our collective moment to take purposeful action to build a stronger California for the future."

As for the Giants, club president and CEO Larry Baer said, “We are pleased to use our collective voices in support of Proposition 16 which helps reverse systemic inequities that have been in place for far too long. We will become a more equitable and inclusive state with the passage of Prop 16.”

The passage of Prop. 16 would reverse Prop. 209, which prohibited the state from discriminating against or granting preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education and public contracting.

There have been several previous attempts to roll back parts of Prop. 209. This is the first legislative attempt for a complete repeal of Prop. 209.

