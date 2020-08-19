SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics, Giants Part of Upswelling of Pro Sports Teams Backing Prop. 209

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s and the San Francisco Giants are two of seven professional sports franchises in the Bay Area to come down in favor of Proposition 16, which would restore equal opportunity programs if it’s passed on Nov. 3.

Joining the A’s and Giants are the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco 49ers, the San Jose Sharks, the San Jose Earthquakes, and the Oakland Roots SC in endorsing the statewide ballot measure that, if passed, would restore California programs in the area of affirmative action while combatting systematic discrimination in public contracting, employment and education.

Speaking for the A’s, club president Dave Kaval said, "We unequivocally support Prop 16 because we believe in equal opportunity for all Californians. This is our collective moment to take purposeful action to build a stronger California for the future."

As for the Giants, club president and CEO Larry Baer said, “We are pleased to use our collective voices in support of Proposition 16 which helps reverse systemic inequities that have been in place for far too long. We will become a more equitable and inclusive state with the passage of Prop 16.”

The passage of Prop. 16 would reverse Prop. 209, which prohibited the state from discriminating against or granting preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education and public contracting.

There have been several previous attempts to roll back parts of Prop. 209. This is the first legislative attempt for a complete repeal of Prop. 209.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Case Against Holding MLB Playoffs in a Bubble like the NBA and NHL

There are suggestions that the Major League Baseball postseason should go the bubble route, compressing all the games into a few selected areas and venue. The thing is, baseball is time insensitive, unlike the NBA and NHL, and for that reason seems unlikely to work well.

John Hickey

Athletics Back Home After an Up-and-Down Trip ending in 10-1 Loss

Frankie Montas' return to the Oakland rotation did not last long. He got just five outs and allowed a career-worst nine runs as Diamondbacks get a mini-sweep of Athletics.

John Hickey

With Laureano Back in Athletics' Lineup, Will Batters Resume Getting HBP?

Oakland Athletics batters have been hit by a pitch once in the four games Ramon Laureano missed due to his suspension. He is back in the lineup against Arizona today, and it will be interesting to see if the A's are back and getting hit by pitches again.

John Hickey

When You're Talking Hendriks, You're Talking Heaters

Of Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks' last 25 pitches, 22 of them have been fastballs. Statistics say that pitchers as a group are throwing fewer fastballs, but Hendriks, who is second in MLB with seven saves, doesn't fit that mold, and he doesn't seem to care if the hitter knows the heater is coming.

John Hickey

Athletics Finally Run Into a Ninth Inning They Can't Find a Way to Beat

Down 3-0 early, the Oakland Athletics came back against Arizona to tie the game in the eighth inning. But the ninth inning, which has been so fruitful for Oakland this season, got away with the Diamondbacks getting a walkoff win.

John Hickey

A Bit of Good News for Athletics’ Smith on Injury; Puk Return Seems Closer

Rookie reliever Burch Smith’s Monday MRI indicated that he’d suffered no damage to the ligament implanted into his right arm, but he will be shut down for at least two weeks. At the same time, lefty rookie A.J. Puk is getting closer to a return after another throwing session at the club’s alternate site in San Jose.

John Hickey

Kaprielian’s Long and Winding Road Gives a First-Round Flavor to Athletics' Bullpen

More than five years after being a first-round draft pick of the Yankees, often-injured right-hander James Kaprielian made his big-league debut Sunday, His next goal is to show he’s worthy of the promotion.

John Hickey

Two Weeks (Plus) to Remember Have Athletics on Verge of Great Possibilities

Chad Pinder's pinch-hit homer triggers a nine-run inning as Oakland Athletics complete a three-game sweep of the Giants. Oakland has won 13 of its last 15 games, has the best record in MLB and each day, it seems a new hero emerges.

John Hickey

No Matter What It's Called - PacBell, SBC, AT&T or Oracle - Athletics Canha is a Big Fan

Mark Canha's three-run ninth inning homer Saturday against the Giants came in in a ballpark the Oakland Athletics' slugger loved to go to as a kid. He says this most recent homer ranks as one of his favorite homers ever, joining a pinch-hit game-winner against San Francisco in 2018.

John Hickey

The Best Seat in the House Friday and Saturday Belonged to Lou Trivino

Oakland Athletics reliever Lou Trivino had the same seat in the training room in the ninth inning for the A's both Friday and Saturday, not to be superstitious, but why not be pragmatic? The A's came back to win both games, and Trevino, before sitting, got three big outs in both games.

John Hickey