SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics have Plenty of MVP Candidates as they Move Up to Third in SI Power Rankings

John Hickey

The latest round of MLB Power Rankings have come out of the main offices of Sports Illustrated, and this week the A’s have moved from fourth to third in the 30-team rankings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the best record in baseball at 24-9 and Tampa Bay, which stands at 21-11, are the only teams ranked ahead of the 22-10 A’s, whose record is the best in the American League.

You could make a case that the A’s should be ranked ahead of the Rays, but at least Oakland is now ranked ahead of the Yankees. It’s not just the five-game losing streak that the Yankees bring into the weekend that make their placement (fourth this week) problematic, it’s the fact that the Yankees are 7-0 against the truly wretched Red Sox and 9-11 against everybody else.

Along the way to compiling the latest power rankings, the SI seers assigned a Most Valuable Player to each team, and their choice for Oakland is an interesting one – Mark Canha. He leads the team in batting average, .278, and is second in on-base percentage at .404 and he is one of four players in green-and-gold with 20 or more RBI (21). He has produced a couple of game-winning sacrifice flies.

If I was given a vote – and I wasn’t – it would seem to make more sense, if one was to single out an Oakland hitter, to go with Stephen Piscotty. He has 26 RBI in August alone and has five homers. But it’s the ability to hit in the clutch that singles Piscotty out.

On Aug. 4, the right fielder hit a walkoff grand slam to beat the Rangers. It was his three-run, ninth-inning homer in San Francisco tied the game, force extra innings, allowing the A’s to win it in the 10th, on, we should point out, a Canha sacrifice fly. Piscotty came back with six RBI in the Sunday series finale in Oracle Park, hitting a grand slam and a two-run double.

For all of that, I’m not sure the MVP to this point shouldn’t be handed over to Liam Hendriks. The closer blew his first save opportunity on opening night, but the A’s came back to win the game. Since then, he’s allowed just one more run. He’s thrown in 16 games, has a Major League-best 10 saves and, perhaps most significantly, he’s pitched in exactly half of the A’s 32 games, and in those 16 games, Oakland is 16-0.

Now that’s value.

Have another candidate for the A’s MVP at the (more or less) halfway point of 2020? Matt Chapman? Jake Diekman? Robbie Grossman? Ramon Laureano? Let me know in the comments below.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Decide Not to Play Thursday as a Protest over Social Injustice, Systematic Racism

The Oakland Athletics players and staff opted not to play their Thursday game against the Texas Rangers, joining pro baseball, basketball and soccer organizations reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. It's possible the game will be made up as part of a September doubleheader in Oakland.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Expect Oakland Fans `Will Have Our Backs' on Decision not to Play

After meeting Wednesday night and Thursday midday, the Oakland Athletics decided they needed to make a statement about social justice and systemic racism. The Rangers showed up, ready to play, but said they respected the A's decision. The A's will return to the field Friday in Houston.

John Hickey

Athletics Play on Wednesday, but it's not Clear if Oakland Will Opt to Play Thursday

Members of the Oakland Athletics considered joining the protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., but ultimately decided there wasn't enough time to make that decision. The players will talk again Thursday about playing or not.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

For the Moment, Athletics Series in Houston Will go on as Scheduled Despite Hurricane Laura

While Hurricane Laura forced the postponement of the Astros-Angels game Wednesday in Minute Maid Park, the storm is expected to have moved on by Friday, when the Oakland Athletics are expected to visit the Astros as scheduled to start a three-game weekend series.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Post-HBP Headache Leads to Athletics Giving Matt Chapman Wednesday Off

Matt Chapman wouldn't come out of the game Tuesday when a pitch hit his batting helmet new his left ear. No concussion is suspected, but after headaches cropped up late Tuesday and during batting practice Wedesday, he was given the game off.

John Hickey

Trivino's Recent Surge has Melvin Excited About Athletics Bullpen Possibilities

Oakland Athetics manager Bob Melvin sees reliever Lou Trivino getting back to his 2018 form in recent outings, meaning the A's might have another solid late-inning option out of the bullpen for the final month of the season.

John Hickey

Athletics Shake Off Getting Hit Three More Times to Score 10-3 Win Over Rangers

While the Oakland Athletics were hit by pitches three more times to run their American League-leading total to 24, the also put together a polished game that included a couple of two-riun homers, a bases-loaded double, four innings of shutout relief and the first big league hit for catcher Jonah Heim in his debut.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Shift Lineup: Grossman, Piscotty Move Up, Laureano, Olson Head Down

With Robbie Grossman leading the team in on-base percentage, he's the Oakland Athletics new No. 2 hitter. Stephen Piscotty, who is on pace to set an Oakland record for RBI in August, moves up to No. 5. Meanwhile, Ramón Laureano and Matt Olson get shifted lower in the order.

John Hickey

Called Up Monday, Athletics' Heim Finds Himself Making First MLB Start Tuesday

Switch-hitting rookie Jonah Heim is getting the call as the A's starting catcher Tuesday night in Texas. It's been a whirlwind couple of days for Heim, who was brought up from the taxi squad Monday to be the A's backup catcher.

John Hickey

Despite Taking his First Loss, Athletics' Luzardo Takes a Step Toward Success

While bothered by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, Oakland Athletics rookie Jesús Luzardo turned in what he said was the best game of his career. He fell behind 3-2 early, but didn't allow a run in his final 5.1 innings of A's loss to the Rangers.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey