Athletics' List of 42 Players Reporting to Coliseum This Week Has No Surprises

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s announced their 60-man roster ahead of the opening of their summer camp this week Sunday, with no major surprises.

Oakland will bring in 31 members of their 40-man roster, one player on the 60-day injured list, 10 non-roster players, and those 42 will report to the Coliseum on Thursday and have the first day of workouts on Saturday.

An additional dozen players have been assigned to the A’s taxi squad camp and are expected to report to the A’s Class-A facility in Stockton, although that site has not been finalized.

That leaves the A’s with 54 spots on the roster accounted for. The seven remaining spots – including the one spot on the 60-man list taken up by pitcher Daniel Mengden – likely will be filled mostly from within, although there is room to maneuver if the right trade deal comes up. 

A's roster 06-28-2020

First round draft pick catcher Tyler Soderstrom is one candidate to be added in the coming days, and another is Robert Puason, the Venezuelan shortstop who was signed earlier this year out of the international draft.

It is unlikely in the extreme that either the 18-year-old Soderstrom, who has not yet signed with the A’s but who is expected to do so shortly, or Puason, who is just 17, will be in Oakland this season.

Once the season starts the weekend of July 23, teams will be allowed to go with a 30-man roster for a couple of weeks, a 28-man roster for another two weeks and ultimately get down to a 26-man limit a month into the season.

