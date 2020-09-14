Athletics Make it Official, Bring in Jake Lamb as Third Base Support

The A’s finalized a deal with Jake Lamb Monday morning and the veteran third baseman joins the A’s for the final two weeks of the season.

Lamb, designated for assignment Thursday by the Arizona Diamondbacks, joins the A’s after Matt Chapman (having right hip surgery today) and Chad Pinder (on the injured list with a hamstring strain) were lost to the club over the weekend.

A 2017 All-Star when the drove in 105 runs and hit 30 homers for the D-Backs, hasn’t been the same since shoulder surgery in 2018, which was followed up by a disabling quad injury in 2019 that cost him much of the season.

Over the 2016-17 seasons, Lamb put together a slash line of .248/.345/.498 with 59 homers. Since then, the numbers have been .199/.307/.330 with just 12 homers. Before being let go by Arizona, he was at a career-worst .116/.240/.140 with no homers.

The A’s had the deal in order over the weekend but had to wait until Monday because he was still eligible to be claimed on waivers. There wasn’t much danger of that, because that team would have had to cough up about $500,000 in salary for two weeks, and that wasn’t happen, even for the A’s.

Just how Lamb will be used the A’s haven’t said yet. He like third base candidates Vimael Machin and Tommy La Stella, the regular second baseman, are left-handed. The only right-handed option at the moment is Nate Orf, who was called up from the A’s alternate site in San Jose on Sunday, and it was Orf who was in the starting lineup – for the first time since 2018 when he was with the Brewers – in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

Talking with the Arizona Republic, D-Backs general manager Mike Hazen said the move indicated that Lamb “probably fell victim to the 60-game season more than anybody.” The organization didn’t seem to feel it had the time to let Lamb get it together.

“The missed time may have created a little bit of rust and a little bit of doubt,” D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Once you see how this game goes and you potentially lose a little bit of confidence, it’s hard to get back when you aren’t getting a great opportunity to play.”

NOTES:

--The A’s placed starter Frankie Montas on the paternity list; his wife, Nicolette, is due to give birth to a daughter Monday or Tuesday. Lamb takes his spot on the roster for the moment.

--Right-hander James Kaprielian is up with the A’s as the 29 man on the roster for the doubleheader. It’s the third time the A’s have brought him up from their alternate site.

