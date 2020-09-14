SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Make it Official, Bring in Jake Lamb as Third Base Support

John Hickey

The A’s finalized a deal with Jake Lamb Monday morning and the veteran third baseman joins the A’s for the final two weeks of the season.

Lamb, designated for assignment Thursday by the Arizona Diamondbacks, joins the A’s after Matt Chapman (having right hip surgery today) and Chad Pinder (on the injured list with a hamstring strain) were lost to the club over the weekend.

A 2017 All-Star when the drove in 105 runs and hit 30 homers for the D-Backs, hasn’t been the same since shoulder surgery in 2018, which was followed up by a disabling quad injury in 2019 that cost him much of the season.

Over the 2016-17 seasons, Lamb put together a slash line of .248/.345/.498 with 59 homers. Since then, the numbers have been .199/.307/.330 with just 12 homers. Before being let go by Arizona, he was at a career-worst .116/.240/.140 with no homers.

The A’s had the deal in order over the weekend but had to wait until Monday because he was still eligible to be claimed on waivers. There wasn’t much danger of that, because that team would have had to cough up about $500,000 in salary for two weeks, and that wasn’t happen, even for the A’s.

Just how Lamb will be used the A’s haven’t said yet. He like third base candidates Vimael Machin and Tommy La Stella, the regular second baseman, are left-handed. The only right-handed option at the moment is Nate Orf, who was called up from the A’s alternate site in San Jose on Sunday, and it was Orf who was in the starting lineup – for the first time since 2018 when he was with the Brewers – in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

Talking with the Arizona Republic, D-Backs general manager Mike Hazen said the move indicated that Lamb “probably fell victim to the 60-game season more than anybody.” The organization didn’t seem to feel it had the time to let Lamb get it together.

“The missed time may have created a little bit of rust and a little bit of doubt,” D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Once you see how this game goes and you potentially lose a little bit of confidence, it’s hard to get back when you aren’t getting a great opportunity to play.”

NOTES:

--The A’s placed starter Frankie Montas on the paternity list; his wife, Nicolette, is due to give birth to a daughter Monday or Tuesday. Lamb takes his spot on the roster for the moment.

--Right-hander James Kaprielian is up with the A’s as the 29 man on the roster for the doubleheader. It’s the third time the A’s have brought him up from their alternate site.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Come Fly With Them: Athletics Have 4 Games, 3 Cities, 3 Time Zones in 57 Hours

In what figures to be the most compressed bit of baseball on the Oakland Athletics schedule for this year or any other year you'd care to name the A's played Sunday in Texas, have a doubleheader Monday in Seattle and a game Tuesday in Colorado, all in a 58-hour time frame. After that, the season gets easier.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Will Jake Lamb be the Answer to Athletics' Third Base Quandry?

Having lost Matt Chapman and Chad Pinder, the Oakland Athletics are expected Monday to sign Jake Lamb, a 2017 All-Star who began the season with the Diamondbacks, to provide depth at third base.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Promote Infielder Nate Orf as Chad Pinder Lands on Injured List

With the Oakland Athletics having lost third basemen Matt Chapman and Chad Pinder to injury over the weekend, the A's promoted Nate Orf from their alternate site Sunday. Pinder went on the injured list with a hamstring strain and Chapman has right hip surgery Monday.

John Hickey

Athletics' Split DH in Texas, but Lose Third Basemen Chapman, Pinder to Injury

The Oakland Athletics have the best record in the American League West after splitting a doubleheader with the Texas Rangers Saturday, but the losses to injury of third basemen Matt Chapman and Chad Pinder create some chaos.

John Hickey

Chapman `Devastated' at Having his Season End; Athletics Feel the Sting

The Oakland Athletics have lost Platinum Glove-winning third baseman Matt Chapman to season-ending right hip surgery. While Vimael Machin and Chad Pinder will take over at third for the most part, the A's will have to replace one of their team leaders, and that's no easy task.

John Hickey

Walks Bedevil Jefferies in MLB Debut, Athletics Drop Opener to Rangers

Rookie right-hander Daulton Jefferies doesn't generally walk batters, but when he walked two men in the first inning of his big league debut, a three-run homer followed and the Texas Rangers rolled to a 5-2 win.

John Hickey

It Wasn't Perfect, but Olson, Fiers lead a 10-6 Win over Rangers

Matt Olson hit a grand slam in the first inning and finished with five RBI for the Oakland Athletics to back up the six-inning start of Mike Fiers as the A's opened an eight-game, six-day road trip with an easy win over the Texas Rangers.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics' Matt Chapman Getting Second Opinion on Hip Injury

The Oakland Athletics still have third baseman Matt Chapman on the active roster, but he spent Friday in Utah having his right hip injury checked out by specialist Dr. Marc Philippon.

John Hickey

At Long Last, Cal's Jefferies to Make Major League Debut for Athletics Tuesday

The Oakland Athletics are calling up former Cal right-hander Daulton Jefferies to start in Tuesday's doubleheader. The 37th pick in the 2016 draft will be making his Major League debut.

John Hickey

Athletics Learn They'll Lose Puk to Left Shoulder Surgery

Left-handed starter A.J. Puk was hoping this would be the year he'd break into the Oakland Athletics starting rotation. But Puk, who had Tommy John-style ligament replacement surgery in 2018, is now scheduled for shoulder surgery next Wednesday, effectively ending his season.*

John Hickey