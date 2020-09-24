SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics May Have Starting Pitchers Take Slighty Reduced Roles This Weekend

John Hickey

Beginning with Wednesday night’s game in Dodger Stadium, the Oakland A’s have six games covering five days remaining in the 2020 season and a six-man starting rotation.

You might think putting together a starting rotation to cover those game would be easy.

Not so much.

Manager Bob Melvin, who had Sean Manaea start Wednesday’s game and has Mike Fiers listed as his Thursday starter in the series finale against Los Angeles, isn’t ready to go past Friday’s starter against the Mariners in the Coliseum, Chris Bassitt.

Saturday’s doubleheader and Sunday’s season finale are all up in the air, with left-handers Jesús Luzardo and Mike Minor and right-hander Frankie Montas not yet penciled in. In part it’s because he wants the starters to be fresh for the postseason when it comes around Tuesday.

“We don’t overwork our starters, and we may create some scenarios to keep our options open,” Melvin said, suggesting none of his starters will go as deep in games as they might normally.

He didn’t say so, but it’s likely that Manaea, Fiers and Bassitt will be listed to start in the three-game wildcard series. If so, then the weekend games would be in part a chance to left lefty starters Luzardo and Minor and the right-handed Montas to each get a turn coming out of the bullpen, because that’s what their role would then be in the first round of the playoffs.

Come the second round, should the A’s make it that far, the American League Division Series is five games played on five days, so a full slate of starters still would be needed.

“It just depends,” Melvin said. “I mean we’re not sure what we’re going to do yet. But I’m not going to overwork the starters at this point.”

Melvin did say that a starting pitcher would probably be added to the Oakland roster when a 29th player is needed for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Mariners.

It will be interesting to see if the manager keeps Manaea from throwing too many pitches Wednesday and the same with Fiers Thursday and Bassitt Friday. He wants to keep starters' innings down. 

At the same time, Melvin did say he wanted to get some of his relievers on the mound, men who haven’t worked to excess in recent days like closer Liam Hendriks and setup man Joakim Soria.

“We’ll mix some guys in regardless today,” Melvin said. “Liam hasn’t been out there in a while. There are a couple of other guys who don’t like to go too long without work. So we’ll be cognizant of that not only here, but in the Seattle series.”

NOTES:

--Melvin said utility man Chad Pinder, coming back from a hamstring injury has run the last couple of days and is feeling good. But Melvin isn’t sure when Pinder’s return to active status might be.

--First baseman Matt Olson was given a rare day out of the starting lineup Wednesday. Mark Canha started at first base instead.

--Khris Davis got a start against a right-hander, Joe Kelly, Wednesday, because Kelly was only supposed to go one inning. Julio Uriás, a left-handed starter, is supposed to take over after that.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manaea Taking Next Step on Road to Getting Another Playoff Chance With Athletics

Sean Manaea came back from surgery to be the Oakland Athletics' best starter down the stretch last year, then got lit up in the wild card loss to Tampa Bay that ended Oakland's season. After facing the Dodgers in what will be his final regular season start of 2020, Manaea is eager to prove he can come up big in the postseason.

John Hickey

carlshome

Bob Melvin Trying not to be Too Concerned About Athletics' Problematic Offense

The Oakland Athletics have locked down the American League West Division title with an offense that could set a franchise record for the lowest team batting average. Manager Bob Melvin acknowledges that the hitters have been ebbing and flowing all year, but he likes to point out that there have been enough big hits that the A's have kept winning.

John Hickey

Pinder `Extremely Hopeful' to be Back on Field This Weekend vs. Mariners

Veteran utility man Chad Pinder will give the Oakland Athletics another option at third base if he can get back on the field. He has been battling a hamstring injury, but he expects to be able to play a game or two this weekend vs. Seattle before the playoff start.

John Hickey

John Hickey

How Have Athletics Survived Without Getting More from the Offense?

The Oakland Athletics on Monday became the first team to claim a division title for 2020. The A's have somehow done that without a full buy-in from the offense, which has had any number of big hits late in games, but which has struggled overall.

John Hickey

Chummy

Opening Day Starter Montas Seems Long Shot to Pitch in Wild Card for Athletics

After giving up three homers and five runs in a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, it seems unlikely that Frankie Montas will get one of the scheduled three starts for the Oakland Athletics in the wild card round of the playoffs. Should the A's advance, he could start in the division series, howeve

John Hickey

Treinen No Longer in Green and Gold, but He’s Delighted by Athletics Success

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen talks up Oakland and with the Athletics in Los Angeles this week for three games, he talks about why playing for the A’s was, and continues to be, a good gig.

John Hickey

Talking All Things Athletics and Dodgers

Sports Illustrated's Tom Wilson and John Hickey sit and talk about the three-game series between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers that begins Tuesday night.

John Hickey

Athletics Can’t Cash in, so Opportunity to Clinch West on the Field has to Wait

The Oakland Athletics came into Sunday with a chance to lock down the American League West title with a win, but the San Francisco Giants weren’t having any of that. The Giants scored a 14-2 win, and now the A’s will have to put the West title, however briefly, on hold.

John Hickey

John Hickey

Entering the Bubble Won't Make for Many Changes as Athletics Prep for Postseason

The Oakland Athletics are heading into the postseason next week; they've already moved into the Major League Baseball postseason bubble, and they say things won't change that much for them, because they've been mostly in a bubble for much of the 2020 season.

John Hickey

This Could Be the Week That Makes Khris Davis' 2020 Season for Athletics

The Oakland Athletics will face at least four left-handed starting pitchers in the next six days. That will give A's manager Bob Melvin a chance to get more at-bats for Khris Davis just ahead of the playoffs. Davis hasn't played much, but a good week now could create more playing time once the playoffs roll around next week.

John Hickey