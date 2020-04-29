InsideTheAthletics
Athletics Offer Credit or Refunds to A's Access 2020 Season Ticket Holders

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s released information to their season ticket holders in a Wednesday email about refunds and credits for the COVID-19 coronavirus delayed 2020 Major League Baseball season.

A’s Access (season ticket) holders were given two options for games covering first three months of the 2020 season.

Season ticket holders were told they could apply credits for any missed games from the March 26 opener through the end of May toward renewing a 2021 membership, which would include a 5 percent discount on the future membership.

Alternatively, A’s Access ticket holders may request a full refund for ticketed games that have been canceled through the end of May. Refunds will take 10-14 business days to process.

The club said all A’s Access members should receive an email with instructions that should be filled out and returned by Friday, May 15. Accounts that don’t request refunds by the May 15 date will automatically be credited for the 2021 season.

Those having purchased single-game tickets will automatically be offered refunds for games through May 31.

The original schedule totaled 33 of the team’s 81 home games for 2020, six in March, 12 in April and 15 in May. That’s about 41 percent of the home schedule.

There are no options yet available for tickets for games scheduled beyond May 31. Major League Baseball is hoping to get games back on the field in June, although its possible that those games will be played elsewhere because of the coronavirus, perhaps in Arizona. MLB is hoping to put together a schedule covering about 100 games once baseball starts up again – that would be almost two-thirds of a normal 162-game schedule.

And even once the games return to the Coliseum, it’s unlike that the early portion of a Coliseum 2020 schedule would allow fans in to watch the games, but that issue will be addressed further down the line.

In a conference call Tuesday including the commissioner’s office and the 30 big league teams, clubs were told they could begin refunding ticket purchases on games that were now being called “canceled.” Before that, the games were merely listed as “postponed.”

A number of other teams announced ticket refund plans Wednesday, including the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco management told season ticket holders as well as those with suite, group and premium tickets that thee can get an account credit plus a 5 percent bonus for 2021 tickets. For single-game tickets at Oracle Park, ticket holders can request a full refund or receive a credit for 2021.

