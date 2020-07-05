Athletics Position Players' First Workout Delayed Pending Results of Intake Testing

The Oakland Athletics had hoped to get position players on the field today at 1 p.m., joining their pitchers and catchers, who had begun workouts Saturday.

That plan has been put on hold because the club doesn’t have the COVID-19 intake testing results of players taken on Friday, due to the Fourth of July holiday.

General manager David Forst said that if the Friday results come in during the day Sunday the club may have the position players work out Sunday evening. If not, the first workout would have to be put off to Monday. The pitchers and catchers will work out this afternoon as scheduled.

Before the holiday pause, all intake tests done by the club’s medical staff have been evaluated and returned the next day.

“We all know that being flexible and adjusting to the unknowns is going to be part of everything we do this season,” Forst said. “Our players and staff have done an excellent job getting to this point, and they understand that we will get them on the field as soon as we possibly can.”

Team protocols call for the A’s players, coaches and staff to be tested every other day during the training camp, the regular season and the postseason.

