Athletics Promote Infielder Nate Orf as Chad Pinder Lands on Injured List

As expected, the A’s placed infielder Chad Pinder on the injured list with a right hamstring strain before Sunday’s series finale in Texas.

Taking his place on the roster was veteran minor league infielder Nate Orf, who has played professionally since 2013 and who last played in the big leagues in 2018 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin described Orf as a “scrappy player that can play any position and give you a tough at-bat.”

Saturday’s Game 1 starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies has spent the first nine weeks of the season with Orf at the A’s alternate site in San Jose and came away impressed, calling him “extremely professional.”

“He’s an older guy, so me and other pitchers, he would take us aside,” Jefferies said. “He provides a lit of feedback, and he’s a great guy as well. I think he’ll fit in great.”

It’s not clear just how long Orf will be with the club. Oakland is expected to sign veteran third baseman Jake Lamb on Monday, and the A’s may need Orf’s roster spot to be able to add Lamb.

Pinder is scheduled to have an MRI on his hamstring on Monday in Seattle, where the club will be for a doubleheader against the Mariners. According to Melvin, the Pinder injury is thought to be moderate and not mild.

And with just two weeks left in the season, that’s not generating optimism that Pinder, who can play any infield or outfield position, will be back by the time the postseason comes around.

“Usually those things are a couple weeks,” Melvin said in a video conference call Sunday morning. “Hopefully, if indeed we’re in the postseason, hopefully he’s able to come back by then.”

The news on Pinder came just hours after the team learned that starting third baseman Matt Chapman would have hip surgery and would be lost to the season. In losing Chapman, the club loses one of clubhouse leaders. If Pinder is gone for the duration, they’ll be down one more of the keener and savvy voices in the clubhouse.

“He has a great way of talking to guys and understanding what guys are going through,” Melvin said. “My guess is he’ll rehab with us so at least we’ll have him around.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

