SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Run Afoul of the Love-Hate Sport of Baseball; Also, It’s Time for Some Anger

John Hickey

Reliever J.B. Wendelken came back to the A’s from the injured list just in time for the playoffs and threw 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card playoffs Tuesday.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that Wendelken came into a game the A’s were trailing 3-0 and there was no amount of shutout relief that was going to keep the White Sox from a 4-1 win in Game 1.

That, Wendelken said, is how it goes sometimes, although he said it better.

“Baseball is a love-hate sport,” he said. “It hates you sometimes, and it loves you other times. We’re going to bounce back tomorrow and go right at them.”

Wendelken, who offered just a no-comment when asked what it was that landed him on the injured list, has been a huge part of the A’s bullpen this season. Tuesday was kind of like that, too. He was asked to take over for Jesús Luzardo in the fourth inning after a one-out double. Wendelken finished off the inning with a strikeout and a fly ball, and gave up just one two-out hit as he retired eight of the nine men he faced.

The A’s have plenty of relief help, so its unlikely that Wendelken will be called upon in Wednesday’s Game 2. Nothing is off the table.

As manager Bob Melvin said, it’s the postseason, and everybody can pitch three days in a row.

He was asked if the White Sox having beat Luzardo to remain unbeaten against lefty starters this year would change his thoughts about who might pitch in Game 3 Thursday.

“We still need to get past tomorrow,” Melvin said. “Then we’ll think about Game 3. But we dan see the numbers (15-0). Tomorrow’s game we need to win first.”

Asked about the bullpen for Wednesday, Melvin didn’t say Wendelken wasn’t available.

“Once the postseason comes around, these guys can pitch three days in a row,” Melvin said. “We’re just trying to keep it as close as we possibly can. Wendelken obviously did a fantastic job.”

It won’t make much difference who pitches if the A’s don’t generate more offense. Oakland has been ousted after just one game in its last three trips to the postseason. They change of rules to make the wild card a best-of-three keeps the A’s alive, but they still haven’t won a wild card game.

“We have no choice tomorrow,” Melvin said. “That’s the way we’ve ben here for a while now. We anted a series. We lost the first game of it. Now it’s done, it’s time for us to respond tomorrow. We’re going to have to do more offensively.

“We can’t put that much pressure on the starter, so offensively, we have to show up, we have pretty good numbers against left-handers. We hope everything plays out.

Wendelken has a suggestion.

Anger.

“When it’s done, it’s always in the past,” he said. “It’s really just the next step. I feel like we’re going to come in with a little bit of anger tomorrow and show you how it's done.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

`No Pessimism' for Athletics, Luzardo After White Sox Take Opener 4-1

Two early homers off Jesús Luzardo do in the Athletics, who only get three hits, none of them until the seventh inning as the Oakland wild card hopes come down to a win on Wednesday, or else. Manager Bob Melvin says it's time for the offense to finally step up.

John Hickey

Looking at the Athletics From a Chicago-Based Point of View

The Oakland Athletics are a known quantity in the Bay Area. But for baseball fans from Chicago, who have only seen Central Division baseball this year, the A's are a bit of a mystery. Here's a view from the Windy City on the A's.

John Hickey

How Bassitt Turned Season Around During Time Athletics Were Shut Down Over COVID

Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt, who will be facing some of the players he came up with while pitching in the White Sox organization in Wednesday's Game 2, used multiple bullpen sessions when the A's were shut down a month ago to refine his game. His turnaround resulted in the American League Pitcher of the Month award.

John Hickey

With the Athletics' Help, Coliseum Arena Will Be an Alameda County Voting Site Nov. 3

The Oakland Athletics and Alameda County spent the last few weeks getting the details lineup up, and on Monday they officially announced the Coliseum Arena will serve as a socially distanced voting site for the general election on Nov. 3 as well as a site for early voting.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Homework Hassles: Why Are Athletics Using a Lefty, Luzardo, Against the White Sox?

The Chicago White Sox have not lost to a left-handed starter this season, but the Oakland Athletics are gambling that the Sox haven't seen a lefty with the same assortment of stuff as their Game 1 starter, Jesús Luzardo.

John Hickey

Baseball Could Have Done Better Than a Schedule That Favors Second-Place Teams

While two division runner-ups, the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees, are getting prime-time games the next two nights, the Oakland Athletics, who had the second-best record in the AL, have a pair of noon starts, which means, among other things, the A's have to get up well before dawn for the required COVID-19 testing before heading to the Coliseum.

John Hickey

The Past Doesn't Matter for Athletics, White Sox as They Gear Up for Wild Card Collision

Both the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox struggled down the stretch. That's history, both teams suggest. The A's and Sox both say the postseason is the start of an entirely new experience, and both sides proclaim they are ready.

John Hickey

Athletics Go With Youth; Luzardo Gets Game 1 Start Against White Sox Tuesday

The poise and confidence Jesús Luzardo displayed in three innings of relief a year ago in the Wild Card game against Tampa Bay was rewarded Monday with Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin announcing that Luzardo will get the Game 1 start against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday.

John Hickey

Game 60 Provides a Good Finish to Regular Season for Athletics' Davis and Pinder

Oakland Athletics DH Khris Davis got his batting average up to .200 with a hit with a runner in scoring position, then Chad Pinder, just off the injured list, took over and collected four plate trips, his first since Sept. 12.*

John Hickey

Athletics Gear Up for White Sox After Nailing Down No. 2 Seed by Beating Mariners

An Oakland Athletics win and a Minnesota Twins' loss on the last day of the regular season gets the A's into the playoffs against the White Sox. The series begins Tuesday in Oakland, and despite offensive hiccups, the A's are feeling good going into the series.

John Hickey