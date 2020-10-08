SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Season Ends in a Midgame Collapse Against Astros as Houston Prevails 11-6

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s, who manipulated late-inning offense and late-inning pitching into the best record in the American League West Division in 2020, got bounced from the AL Division Series because they couldn’t locate either of those elements of their game when the most needed to.

Add to that, the starting pitching, which had been reasonably impactful but not dominant in the regular season, imploded once again with Frankie Montas squandering an early 3-0 lead.

The final blow was an 11-6 loss in Game 4 Thursday in Dodger Stadium at the hands of the Houston Astros. For the fourth time in four days, the Astros spotted the A’s a lead. For the fourth time in four days, the Astros came back to jump in front. And for the third time in four days, the Astros held the A’s off down the stretch.

For the sixth time in nine years the A’s have made the postseason, but they haven’t made it past the ALDS since the 2006 season, a decade and a half ago. The was a season, pre-COVD-19 the A’s had been pointing toward as their best chance to get deep into the postseason, perhaps even make the World Series. But now, with shortstop Marcus Semien, outfielder Robbie Grossman and relievers Joakim Soria, Yusmeiro Petit and closer Liam Hendriks all among the A’s dozen potential free agents, the team Oakland fields in 2021 is likely to look much different.

And the Astros, who had a losing record (29-31) in 2020 after three straight AL West title, have advanced to the American League Championship Series for the for the fourth consecutive season.

Ramón Laureano, whose pep talk Wednesday led to a Game 3 win, got Game 4 started against Astros starter Zack Greinke with a three-run homer in the second. The A’s had a chance to add to that when Matt Olson hammered what he thought was a solo shot in the top of the fourth, but former Oakland outfielder Josh Reddick made a homer-saving catch above the low wall in the right field corner, blunting the A’s momentum.

From the point of that catch on, the Astros would outscore the A’s 11-1.

Montas, who’d allowed just one hit in the first three innings in part because he was spotting his curve where he wanted it in the strike zone, lost command of the curve, and of the game, in the fourth. The result was a five-run inning on a two-run homer by Michael Brantley and a three-run blast by Carlos Correa.

It was part of a pattern. No A’s starter made it through the fifth innings, they combined to give up 16 runs and each of the four – Chris Bassitt, Sean Manaea and Jesús Luzardo before Montas – allowed two homers.

Laureano would homer again as the A’s got close a 5-4 in the top of the fifth, but the Oakland bullpen gave up two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. It was the last of the record-setting 12 ALDS homers the A's would hit, but before the day was over, the Astros would get to a dozen, too.

A’s manager Bob Melvin sent pitching coach Scott Emerson out to make the pitching change, something his almost never does, and Emerson would be out there as the A’s cycled through J.B. Wendelken, Mike Minor and Lou Trivino.

Brantley would homer in the fifth and Correa added RBI hits in both the fifth and sixth to keep the foot on the accelerator. Jose Altuve would hit a two-run bomb in the seventh as the Astros could smell a return to the ALCS.

Meanwhile, the A’s wouldn’t get a hit after Laureano’s second homer until a double by Robbie Grossman in the seventh with two out, by which time Oakland’s deficit was five runs. Oakland would threaten later in the inning when Marcus Semien thought he might have hit one out with two on, but the ball didn’t carry for once and the Kyle Tucker caught the ball with his back to the wall.

Semien, in what may have been his final at-bat with the A's, and Tommy Las Stella both singled home runs with two out in the ninth. 

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Laureano Felt 'I Just Had to Say Something' When He Fired Up Athletics in the Dugout

The turnaround in Wednesday's stay-alive 9-7 Oakland Athletics win over the Houston Astros didn't happen on the field. It happened in the dugout when Ramón Laureano injected some life into a too-quiet dugout. The center fielder said he felt compelled to see if he could reenergize his team.

John Hickey

Fingers-Like Hendriks Takes the Long Road to a Game 3 Win, Keeping Athletics Hopes Alive

In a Rollie Fingers-like performance, Liam Hendriks threw three scoreless innings to collect the win Wednesday as the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 9-7 victory in Game 3 of the ALDS against Houston.

John Hickey

Laureano's Dugout Speech Turns Athletics Day Around as A's Rally to Beat Astros and Live Another Day

Third baseman Chad Pinder, who said Ramon Laureano's pep talk to the team before the seventh inning fired him up, had a game-tying homer and drove in four runs as A's rallied to stun Houston and extend the American League Division Series with a 9-7 win in which Liam Hendriks pitched the final three innings.

John Hickey

Hendriks, Pinder Rally Athletics to 9-7 Win Over Astros to Keep Season Alive

Chad Pinder hit a game-tying three-run homer, the Oakland Athletics got two more runs on sacrifice fly and Liam Hendriks got the final nine out for the A's to keep the American League Division Series going.

John Hickey

With Athletics Facing Elimination, Lamb Says Now's the Time to Have Fun Playing

With their backs against the wall and Houston owning a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series, Oakland Athletics' third baseman Jake Lamb says the A's need to just get back to having fun. And Robbie Grossman says the A's thrive in situations like this one.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Go With Poised Luzardo to Stop the Bleeding Against Astros Wednesday

Rookie left-hander Jesús Luzardo will get the start Wednesday against the Houston Astros over Frankie Montas and Mike Fiers, although it will be all hands on deck with the Oakland Athletics needing to win or have their season come to an end. Manager Bob Melvin has long praised Luzardo's poise and composure.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

For the Second Time in a Week, Athletics Facing a Win or Go Home Situation vs. Astros

Despite a couple of home runs from Khris Davis and Chad Pinder, the Oakland Athletics didn't do much against the Astros' Framber Valdez, and now they have to win three straight. For A's manager Bob Melvin, however, is the only game that matters is Wednesday's.

John Hickey

Hendriks Not Willing to Change His Game Just to Suit Dodger Stadium

Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks is a fly ball pitcher, and he says that's not going to change just because the ball tends to fly out of Dodger Stadium. He's willing to trust his pitches to get the job done, knowing that in the past when he's tried to change his game, it hasn't gone well.

John Hickey

Athletics Semien Looking to Put Game 1 Error in Rear-View Mirror

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien's error led to four unearned runs in Game 1 of the American League Division Series Monday. He felt he should have done better. Even so, come Tuesday, he and the A's were ready to put that issue behind them in the club's battle against the Astros.

John Hickey

Inability to Hit With Runners In Scoring Position Continues to Plague Athletics Offense

The Oakland Athletics had a chance to blow out the Astros early. They hit three early homers, but they also went hitless with runners in scoring position. That enabled Houston to remain close and, eventually, chase down the A's for a 10-5 win.

John Hickey