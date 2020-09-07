SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Shut Down A.J. Puk Again, Top Prospect's Chances of Pitching in 2020 Slim

John Hickey

It seems as if the A’s will have to do with left-handed starting pitcher A.J. Puk for the 2020 season.

Puk, for the second day in a row, had his throwing session pushed back on Monday. The hope had been that doing that would get him back on the A’s roster this week. But his left shoulder discomfort is back, he’s likely to see an orthopedic specialist in the coming days, and he’s been shut down.

With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, his chances of pitching in 2020 are slim.

“He didn’t throw yesterday and didn’t feel good enough to throw today,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “Not even to play catch. So, it looks like we’re shutting him down in the interim.

“It’s the shoulder again, it’s got a little soreness in there. I don’t know how severe. He’s probably going to have to see a doctor here in the next day or so.”

Puk was scratched from the roster before the season began on July 24 with what was diagnosed as a mild shoulder strain. He saw shoulder specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles then, and that led to Puk getting in a shot of cortisone in his left shoulder.

On Aug. 15 he began to throw again as the A’s hoped to build up the former No. 1 draft pick to the point he might be able to throw multiple innings or appear in back to back games, all in relief. Early in August they decided there wasn’t going to be enough time to build him up to be a starter, although that’s the role they see for him down the line.

Puk, two years removed from Tommy John surgery, came out of the almost four-month baseball shutdown optimistic that his would be his year to break through. He said his arm felt better than ever and that “I was able to clean up my mechanics. It was just a long grind coming back from Tommy John and ramping it back up.”

And now it appears that the ramping up isn’t over.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Right Hip Tendinitis Probably Pushes Athletics Chapman Out of Astros Series

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman isn't ready to go on the disabled list after being diagnosed as having right hip tendinits, but it seems unlikely that he will play much, if at all, in a five-game series against the second-place Astros that starts Monday.

John Hickey

Time Off Has Worked Wonders for Athletics Olson's Productivity

After owning a .169 batting average when the A's went on a five-day break due to a positive COVID-19 test, Matt Olson has worked on his swing, and in three games, he has five hits and three walks in 12 plate trips, warming up just as the Astros come to town for five games.

John Hickey

Athletics, Astros Both Ailing as They Prep for Series to decide AL West winner

Injured infielders a major concern for both Oakland, Houston as they limp into a five-game, four-day series that could settle the AL West title winner for 2020.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Await MRI Results on Chapman After Injury Sidelines Him

Slumping third baseman Matt Chapman was not going to come out of the lineup just because he'd struck out a bunch this weekend. But a flareup of a right hip problem in the middle of a 5-3 loss to the Padres could have Chapman out with Astros coming to town.

John Hickey

With Semien Still Out, La Stella Moves to Leadoff Spot for Athletics

Second baseman Tommy La Stella hasn't batted at the top of a lineup since 2018, but he's there Sunday as Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin tries to make the lineup work without shortstop Marcus Semien.

John Hickey

Pajama Talk: Athletics' Hendriks Unique View of Padres' Uniforms

Social media had more than a little fun Friday into Saturday after Oakland Athletics' closer Liam Hendriks compares San Diego's uniforms to "silken pajamas."

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

On This Day, the Athletics Offense is Anything But Offensive

With Matt Olson getting three hits and Jonah Heim collecting his first two career RBI, the Oakland Athletics suddenly came to life Saturday in beating San Diego.

John Hickey

Manaea's September Song Sounds Sweet as Athletics Get Back on Track

Sean Manaea showed some of his typically dominant September stuff Saturday in getting the A's an 8-4 win over the Padres with the offense finally getting revved up.

John Hickey

Minor Seeing a Bright Future, both for Athletics and for Himself

Mike Minor came to the Oakland Athletics from the Texas Rangers with the A's facing a barrage of doubleheaders. He's good pitching either as a starter or reliever, in part because he sees World Series potential in the Oakland roster.

John Hickey

Finally Back on the Field, Athletics Find Replay Calls are the Same as Ever

The Oakland Athletics had a chance to grab a lead, and thought they had, but a run was taken away when a safe call at the plate on Matt Olson was overturned. Things spiraled out of control after that for Oakland, playing its first game is six days after being shut down by a positive COVID-19 test.

John Hickey