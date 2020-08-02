InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Swing Left in Meeting Up With ex-A's Starter Kendall Graveman

John Hickey

The first inning Sunday for Kendall Graveman should bring back some memories.

Graveman, the former Oakland starter who is trying to reboot his career in the Mariners rotation after spending more than 600 days away from pitching in big league games thanks to 2018’s Tommy John surgery, will face an A’s lineup in which the first four of the first five batters are all former teammates.

Marcus Semien, the leadoff man, and 3-4-5 hitters Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and right fielder Mark Canha have all played behind Graveman during his time in green and gold. But center fielder Ramon Laureano, who is the No. 2 hitter, hasn’t, and neither have the 6-7-8-9 batters, Robbie Grossman, Seth Brown, Austin Allen and Tony Kemp.

It’s not that much of an issue for Graveman, who is delighted just to be back and pitching after a couple of years in the wilderness.

Talking with The News-Tribune in Tacoma, Graveman could barely disguise his pleasure at being able to start every fifth day.

“Man, I’m just blessed to be able to be out there,” he said. “It’s going to be very fun to compete with guys that are behind me,” he said. “I tell the guys before we go out, `I’m going to give you everything that I have, I just ask that you do the same in return.’”

This will be Graveman’s second start. Last Monday against the Astros, he was OK the first time through the Houston lineup. After that, they started hitting him. He was gone after four innings, having allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks. He did strike out seven, hinting that he’s still got some life in his right shoulder.

Talking about Graveman before Sunday’s game, A’s manager Bob Melvin suggested it was going to be a challenge to go against him.

“Well, he’s healthy again, obviously, as hard as he’s been throwing,” Melvin said. “I think he touched 99 (mph) his last game, and he’s thrown consistently 95-96. So he’s healthy, and when he’s healthy, he’s good.

“He’s got good sink. He’s developed some other pitches, he throws a cutter, too, and we’re going to have to make him work. We’ve seen in the past when he’s been healthy, he can be very effective.”

Melvin’s lineup is one he hasn’t used in the first eight games. For one, Seth Brown is getting his first big league start as the DH. For another, the A’s will have four left-handed hitters – Olson, Brown, Allen and Kemp – as well as the switch-hitting Robbie Grossman.

In the past Graveman has been susceptible to left-handed hitters. Melvin says that may be less of an issue now, but he’s willing to see if the A’s can make it work.

“Kendall was always a guy that other teams would stack their lefties against,” the manager said. “He’s found some ways to combat that; it’s not as big a split anymore. We’ll see how far he goes.”

In his first time out, only one of the six hits Graveman gave up was to a left-handed batter. But the Astros’ regular lineup flexes lots of right-handed strength, and those righties were the ones who hurt him.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Montas has New Plan for Throwing his Splitter vs. Mariners

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas has decided that while he likes the split-finger pitch a bunch, he might be better served by holding it out until the third or fourth inning, letting his fastball and slider to the bulk of the early work.

John Hickey

Athletics Finally Find Their Comfort Zone; It's the 10th Inning

Robbie Grossman came off the bench with a pinch-hit double in the 10th inning Saturday to pull the Oakland Athletics to a 3-2 win over Seattle. The A's are 4-4 after eight games, and half of the four wins have under the new rules for extra innings where a runner starts each half inning at second base.

John Hickey

Davis, Pinder Back in Lineup as Athletics Seek Cure to Slump

Right-handed batters Khris Davis and Chad Pinder are in the lineup for Saturday with the Mariners throwing a left-hander. Oakland needs not just those to bats to awaken, but bats throughout a lineup that is averaging .194 collectively.

John Hickey

While Athletics Keep it Simple, Not Every MLB Team is Following Suit

The Oakland Athletics are convinced they are living up to the designs and intents of Major League Baseball's coronavirus protocols. They'd like it if every team did, but that's not their call.

John Hickey

Athletics Offense Continues to Flounder; Look for Davis, Pinder to Get Back in Saturday

After a 5-3 loss Friday, the Oakland Athletics have yet to get more than eight hits yet in a game; that's a seven-game stetch they matched only once last year. Bob Melvin will turn to Khris Davis and, probably, Chad Pinder against Mariners' lefty Kukuchi Saturday in an effort to snap out of it.

John Hickey

Montas Kept on Schedule; Luzardo Will Start Tuesday in Coliseum vs. Rangers

The A's have moved Frankie Montas into Monday's start against the Mariners in Seattle, which moves Daniel Mengden to the bullpen. Then on Tuesday, rookie lefty Jesus Luzardo will make his first big league start against the Rangers at home.

John Hickey

Athletics Wary of Season's Future as they Start First Road Trip in Seattle

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has warned the players' union that the sport may have to shut down if a better job of managing the coronavirus isn't done. Athletics' shortstop Marcus Semien sees the A's having had success staying healthy, but even at that, Oakland could do things better.

John Hickey

Seems Like Old Times: Athletics Find a New Radio Home for the Rest of the Season

The Oakland Athletics, who went through the first six games without being broadcast on Bay Area radio, have remedied that with the addition of two stations, both of which will carry the A's broadcasts for the remainder of the season.

John Hickey

Athletics Take Their Game on the Road for the First Time, Looking for Answers

The Oakland Athletics got through the first homestand of the season without a start in the field for second baseman Franklin Barreto, outfielder Seth Brown and left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo. Manager Bob Melvin is looking for spot to get all three a start in Seattle.

John Hickey

Luzardo Likely in Seattle, but There's Nothing He can do About Athletics' Bats

After 67 pitches in a 5-1 loss to the Rockies Wednesday, Jesus Luzardo's next appearance will be in the Oakland Athletics' rotation. But that won't do anything to get the dormant A's offense off the ground.

John Hickey