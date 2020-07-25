InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Turn Extra Inning Rule Upside Down with Olson's Defense and Power

John Hickey

The A’s and the Angels walked hand in hand into history Friday night, although in the end, only the A’s had a night to remember.

In the first-ever use of Major League Baseballs’ new extra-inning rule, the A’s got a walkoff grand slam from Matt Olson in the bottom of the 10th inning just moments after the first baseman had made a huge defensive play in top of the 10th.

For all the talk of bunting to get the gift runner to third, neither Angels manager Joe Maddon or A’s skipper Bob Melvin seemed to have considered it.

Maddon let Jared Walsh swing away, and Olson charged the ball and speared it, catching runner Shohei Ohtani between second and third with a surprising toss to third baseman Matt Chapman. It was at the time the biggest play of the game, taking the automatic runner out of scoring position, enabling A’s newcomer Burch Smith to pitch out of the inning.

“You know that those two have been talking about that play for a long time,” Melvin said. “You don’t think a guy like Ohtani, based on his speed, would be the guy for that, but it didn’t surprise me. You could see when he charged the ball. That was two terrific defenders making a great play.

“It was a game-saver.”

Olson said that he and fellow two-time Gold Glove winner Chapman have been talking about that kind of play for a while, even before the runner-on-second rule for extra innings was put in play.

“He’s athletic enough to get over to the bag, and I feel I have a good enough arm to get it across and maybe get the out,” Olson said. He needed a bit of Chapman’s glove work, the third baseman spearing a throw that could have gotten away and flipping the ball to shortstop Marcus Semien. Ohtani, hopelessly trapped, broke toward third and eventually was tagged out by Chapman.

“It’s a play that’s going to be open,” Olson said.”

Open if the bunt isn’t a consideration, in any event.

The A’s could easily have bunted in the bottom of the 10th, but with the relatively quick Semien at second – the last man to make an out is the runner to start the next extra inning – and the 2-3-4 men in the batting order up, Melvin never considered it.

Ramon Laureano, the first man up, had already hit a game-tying homer and a game-tying double, so he wasn’t bunting. He wound up being hit by a pitch from Angels’ closer Hansel Robles.

“There are reasons you don’t bunt with him there,” Melvin said. “You trust the middle of your order.”

Chapman fouled out, but Khris Davis walked, loading the bases, leading Maddon to go to the bullpen for the left-handed Hobby Milner. One pitch later, the ball was deep into the empty right field seats. Game time.

“I’d watched video, and I knew he liked to throw that slider to get ahead,” Olson said. “I was looking for it. I may have looked kind of chill about it, but I was pumped up.”

And what did he think of the extra-inning rule as a whole?

“It’ll probably be tougher to go 17 or 18 innings with a guy on second. At some point, somebody’s probably going to get a hit. But, yeah, it was cool. And it’s something different, something we’re not accustomed to.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Incorporate Black Lives Matter into 2020 Season Opener

Starting hours before the first pitch of Friday night's season opener, the Oakland Athletics joined the chorus supporting Black Lives Matter and the fight for racial justice. From T-shirts to cloth patches on their uniforms, to making a joint statement, the A's want to use their platform to spread the word.

John Hickey

Athletics' GM Forst Ready to `Throw out the Norms' as 2020 Starts Up Tonight

Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst said a schedule reduced from 162 games to 60 injects more randomness into the season. He believes the A's are ready to establish new norms. Also, A.J. Puk resumes playing catch Friday, four days after having a cortisone shot in his left shoulder.

John Hickey

Athletics Thinking Playoffs at a Minimum as a Short, Strange Baseball Season Begins

The Oakland Athletics take what they believe is their best team in years into the 2020 season starting with the opener tonight in the Coliseum against the Angels. A fast start hasn't been an A's specialty; that needs to change for Oakland to get to the World Series, which is, after all, the point.

John Hickey

Converted Catcher Dave Stewart Raves About Converted Catcher Jordan Weems

Before he won 20 or more games in four consecutive seasons, Dave Stewart was drafted as a catcher by the Dodgers, who converted him to pitching. He's watched Oakland Athletics rookie Jordan Weems, another catcher-turned-pitcher, and he likes what he sees. On Thursday, Weems formally made the A's 30-man roster.

John Hickey

While Athletics Opening Night Roster is Set, the Competition for Jobs Still Goes On

The Oakland Athletics set their 30-man opening day roster Thursday, but manager Bob Melvin warns that the fighting for jobs in the A's camp isn't over because the roster has to be trimmed to 28 in two weeks and to 26 two weeks after that. For the opener, Chad Pinder emerges as the winner at second base.

John Hickey

No Surprises as Athletics Set Opening Day Roster; Gossett Designated for Assignment

The Oakland Athletics will go with a 30-man roster consisting of 15 pitchers and 15 position players to begin. The A's finalized the roster 24 hours ahead of their opener at home against the Angels. The club also designated pitcher Daniel Gossett for assignment.

John Hickey

Athletics Bullpen Ranked Sixth Entering 2020 by FanGraphs

Oakland Athletics relievers get plenty of respect from talent evaluators at FanGraphs, who rated the A's bullpen corps the sixth-best group in MLB.

John Hickey

Athletics Get Strong Support from SI's Baseball Projections Panel

In Sports Illustrated's projections for the 2020 season, the Oakland Athletics come out as one of Major League Baseball's powers, making the playoffs in five of six projections. Two of them have the A's winning the American League West. But none have the A's making it to the World Series.

John Hickey

Pinder Gets Bad Call on Would-Be Homer, but he and Allen Enjoy Their Oracle Night

Chad Pinder missed out on a homer Tuesday, but the fact that he was the Athletics second baseman bodes well for him come opening night. And Austin Allen has made the Oakland roster as the backup catcher. Oh, and the A's lost to the Giants, 4-2.

John Hickey

Rule 5 Outfielder Mark Payton Returned to Athletics by Reds

Mark Payton, who hit 30 homers with a .334 average at Triple-A Las Vegas last year, was returned to the Oakland Athletics Tuesday but Cincinnati after the Red determined they didn't have roster space for him. He will be added to the A's alternate group in San Jose.

John Hickey