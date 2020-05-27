InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Will Furlough Workers Beginning in June; Pay Cuts Await Others

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s are joining the growing list of Major League Baseball teams who will be furloughing much of their scouting staff and up to three-quarters of their player development employees.

Reports out of ESPN and the San Francisco Chronicle Tuesday afternoon indicated the A’s scouting cuts would be almost as severe as those put forward by the Angels last week. The first of the furloughs go into effect on June 1 and others will be effective until after the two-day June draft, which begins June 10.

With no baseball being played at any level – although Major League Baseball is hopeful for a June Spring Training II and a shortened season that would begin the first week of July – there are no games to be scouted as high school, college, amateur and summer leagues have all been shut down.

As for the player development trims, that goes to the suggestion that minor league baseball will be extremely limited, if it’s played at all. The current plan calls for 50 players, 30 on the active roster and 20 on a taxi squad. The A’s would need some of their player development folks around, primarily to help marshal the taxi squad.

The club will continue to pay benefits, including health care and 401-K and pension benefits for the furloughed employees. A source told the Chronicle that employees have been notified that the moves will go through Oct. 31, regardless of whether or not a shortened season is played.

Employees remaining will be asked to take salary reductions, with the biggest earners taking the biggest cuts. Personnel making under $60,000 apparently will not have their salaries cut.

The gravity of the situation was spelled out in club owner John Fisher reaching out to season ticket holders  with a letter that said, in part, "Nobody knows how this pandemic will evolve over the long term. What is clear is that our revenues will be dramatically reduced. this year. None of this diminishes the pain of today's actions, but it is an honest acknowledgement of the circumstances of the moment." 

It is Fisher's first public statement as A's owner. 

The Angels and the Marlins were the first teams to announce drastic cuts, but the pace is picking up, with the Rays, the Pirates and the Reds also taking that route.

But other teams like the Blue Jays, the Phillies, the Mariners and the Brewers have opted against gutting their baseball operations staff, although pay cuts have been imposed in some case.

There are other options. The Indians have said they will pay staff through June at a minimum. And the Dodgers will use tiered salary cuts for employees making over $75,000.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Golden Gate Fields' Opening for Horse Racing Impacts Athletics & Coliseum

Horse racing has begun to open, without fans, at tracks in California. The path those tracks are blazing set a path that baseball will have to follow, and teams like the Athletics may find some tough love coming from the counties that must sign off for any projected reopening.

John Hickey

A Quarter of a Century Ago, Athletics' Dennis Eckersley Became Fastest to 300 Saves

Dennis Eckersley had spent more than a decade as a starting pitcher when the A's picked him up in 1987. He'd ease into closing that year, and by 1995 he got to 300 saves, at that point doing it in fewer relief games than anyone in history.

John Hickey

What Is MLB Going to do About Celebrating the Walk-Off Home Run?

You can count on rules about spontaneous celebrations being part of MLB's return in June and/or July. What's not at all clear is how well that will work, spontaneity being by its definition both sudden and impulsive. The Athletics' Robbie Grossman admits he doesn't know how it will go down, but he says players will find a way.

John Hickey

The Link Between Home Run Baker, Jimmie Foxx and Arte Moreno

At a time when scouts like Home Run Baker could make a Foxx-ian difference, the Angels are furloughing almost all of their scouts.

John Hickey

Why May 23 is Such a Special Day For Athletics' Dave Stewart

It was on this day in 1986 that the Oakland Athletics signed Dave Stewart as a free agent. It was the turning point in the career of the Oakland native, who would have four consecutive 20-win seasons 1987-90 and become the MVP of the 1989 World Series. This May 23 had been set aside to have his No. 34 retired by the A's, but with baseball in COVID-19 lockdown, that's been put off to next year.

John Hickey

While Some MLB Clubs Are Allowing Individual Workouts at Team Facilities, Athletics Aren't One of Them

Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Yankees have opened facilities for limited use, and Rays and Diamondbacks will do so shortly. The Athletics are among majority of clubs not yet ready to go that far.

John Hickey

On This Day in 2004, Athletics Retired Reggie Jackson's No. 9

Reggie Jackson may be best known for wearing 44, which was his number with the Yankees, but he won three World Series rings wearing 9 with the A's. And he says those A's teams were better than those Yankee teams.

John Hickey

Players Union Counters Owners' Health Proposal; More Testing Wanted

The Major League Baseball Players Association sent the owners its response Thursday to the owners' 67-page health-and-safety protocols aimed at getting the 2020 season starts. The players would like daily testing, if possible, and a loosening of other restrictions.

John Hickey

Is There Any Chance Athletics' Pitchers Will Have Enough Time To Be Ready?

Based on the 1995 model, 2020's proposed three-week spring training starting next month is going to make it difficult for starting pitchers to get stretched out.

John Hickey

Baseball Tickets Are Actually Being Sold in Time of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Class-A Stockton Ports, an Oakland A's minor league team, have sold a few undated tickets good for this year or next to fans who just want to buy a ticket to a baseball game in a time when games are not being played.

John Hickey