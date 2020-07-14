InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Will Incorporate Coliseum's Right Field Drum Crew into Crowd Noise Plan

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s will start introducing crowd noise into their workouts as of Wednesday.

It won’t be just standard prepackaged noise. It will be noise from past A’s games at the Coliseum, and, just maybe, it will include noise from some of their most ardent fans.

The A’s have a dedicated group of drummers who sit in the right field stands during normal times, and a few more in left field. In many ways, those drummers help dictate the fan experience, and the A’s organization would like to keep that even in a time when fans can’t be in the ballpark.

“It is our intention to incorporate the real unique sounds of the Coliseum into the experience of fans,’ A’s president Dave Kaval told Inside the Athletics Tuesday. “That includes everything from you know the guy who yells `Pizza!’ to the drummers to people in the bleachers to the `Let’s go Oakland!’”

Wednesday is the first in a series of tests to get the sound up to the levels the A’s brass hopes for. The A’s have soundtracks from games dating back to the 2012 season and more available from Major League Baseball.

“We are thinking through the how of doing it right,” Kaval said. “We’ve done some outreach to those key groups to ensure we get the right sounds from them. We know what it sounds like for big games.”

That’s music to the ears of Will MacNeal, a longtime A’s fan and one of the leaders of the core of about a half dozen drummers who populate the right field bleachers. Known to one and all as Right Field Will, he said the drumming, in his view, “is the heartbeat of the Coliseum.”

“You could be anywhere in the ballpark, I could be on the other side of the Coliseum trying to get a beer or something, and I could hear the drums and know my crew is doing what they’ve got to do,” MacNeal said. “They are bringing the energy, and they fire the crowd up.

“If it’s one of those nights where there’s not that many fans, if you don’t have the drums … I think we honestly pump up the players. I know it helps, and it adds to the environment of the stadium.”

Kaval said that while they do have some of the drumming on a soundtrack, the testing will indicate if they need more. And he said “if we need to get additional (drumming) sounds, we’re going to reach out to work with them to do that.”

He won’t have to reach far.

“I believe the group would be willing to do it,” MacNeal said. “I guarantee you if they were allowed to get together to record some drumming somehow, they would do it without question. The whole idea is to make is sound like is a real authentic home game. We’d do that.”

The drummers were already planning on being in the parking lot if the Coliseum Authority decides to go ahead and put up a drive-in screen so that A’s fans could watch the game in their cars, carefully socially distanced.

“When we heard about maybe being able to see the games in the parking lot, we were talking about bringing along the drums, set them up outside and watching the game on the screen,” MacNeil said. “I’m pretty sure if we did that, they’d hear them in the stadium, in a good way.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Before He Was Mr. October, Athletics' Reggie Jackson Was July’s Surprise

In more than a half century of Oakland Athletics participation in the MLB All-Star Game, no moment was brighter than Reggie Jackson's homer off the light tower on the roof of Tiger Stadium in 1971.

John Hickey

Athletics' Newcomer Tony Kemp Fits Right in as He Reaches Out to Talk About Racism

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp is just getting to know his A's teammates, but they've already bonded behind his +1Effect designed to educate about the history and meaning of Black Lives Matter.

John Hickey

Barreto’s Strong Showing in Athletics’ Camp Could Mean Big Things for 2020

The Oakland A's have a real crowd at second base with the season just over a week away. Franklin Barreto, who has had trouble transferring minor league numbers to Major League success, wants this to be the year he's a summer star.

John Hickey

Let’s Play Two: Athletics, Giants to play Exhibition Games Next Monday, Tuesday

In the final days of the 2020 Summer Camp, the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants will finish up with a pair of exhibitions, the only two actually games either team will play before the 60-game regular season starts.

John Hickey

On a Healthy Athletics' Roster, Playing Time Might be Tough to Come by for Chad Pinder

Chad Pinder, who can play any infield or outfield position, has bene invaluable to the Oakland Athletics the last couple of years. This year, at least for the moment, everybody's healthy and that means fewer at-bats for Pinder, who made see more time at second base than in the outfielder rather than the other way around.

John Hickey

Athletics Adding Piped-In Crowd Noise with Fans Unable to be at Coliseum Games

The Oakland Athletics, having had a few workouts with no fans providing background noise, have turned to piping in music. But before too long the club is planning on swapping out the music for piped in crowd noise. The A's are one of a number of MLB teams heading down that path.

John Hickey

It's the Same Game as Athletics' Montas Tries to Balance Baseball, Parenthood

For the first half of the 2019 season, before he was suspended, Frankie Montas as the A's best starter. He's back, and he sees the Oakland Athletics rotation, top to bottom, a force to be reckoned with when the season starts July 24.

John Hickey

Some Athletics' Cardboard Cutouts in 2020 Will go to Boost Piscotty ALS foundation

Some cardboard cutouts in the Oakland Coliseum this year will go to help fund the ALS foundation of the family of right fielder Stephen Piscotty. His mother died of the the disease in 2018. , who lost his mother in 2018.

John Hickey

Athletics' Khris Davis Looks as if the Spark has Returned in Time for 2020

After hip and hand injuries sapped Athletics DH Khris Davis of much of his power and RBI output in the second half last season, both he and his Oakland teammates seem convinced the thunder in his bat has returned.

John Hickey

Puk's Long Hair and Arm Troubles Both Are Gone, and Athletics' LHP Ready for Big Things

Oakland Athletics rookie left-hander A.J. Puk, two years removed from Tommy John surgery, left arm and shoulder are both feeling as good as they've ever felt, he says, and he's ready to show what he's got.

John Hickey