Athletics Will Stream Fantastic Negrito Musical Show on 510 Day

The Oakland A’s won’t be playing any baseball on May 10, but they will be reaching out to the community on what has come to be known locally as 510 Day.

A nod to the area code that encompasses Oakland and large parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, 510 Day has been celebrated each year recently by the A’s highlighting the area’s art, history and culture. This year the club is planning to stream a musical performance by Oakland’s Fantastic Negrito.

The club will use the A’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/athletics) to have Fantastic Negrito perform for 45 minutes with the help of an original DJ set from Bukue One, who has performed during A’s games at the Oakland Coliseum in recent years.

Grammy-award winner Fantastic Negrito, who moved from the East Coast to Oakland with his family when he was 12, grew interested in music as a fan of Prince, and like Prince he is largely self-taught. He works in blues, R & B and roots music. In 2015 he gained a level of fame by his participation in National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk Concert Contest.

He won a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2015 for his album “The Last Days of Oakland,” and another for his album “Please Don’t Be Dead.”

The virtual performance will begin at 5 p.m. (PT) and is free to watch for all.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.