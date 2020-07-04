InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Athletics Won't be Playing Small Ball, at Least at 2020's Outset

John Hickey

One popular subject as Major League Baseball is starting up is the possible return to small ball.

In a 60-game season, the rationale goes, runs become at a premium and getting runners from first base into scoring position has added importance, as does getting the fly ball that brings runners home from third with less that two out.

And with extra-inning games for the first game going to start with runners in scoring position at second base in each inning, moving runners takes on added significance.

In Oakland, however, not so much. At least not at the beginning of workouts. The A’s full squad meets at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time Sunday afternoon.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin, asked if he would have extra bunting incorporated into the daily schedules put together by coach Ryan Christenson, said that’s not on his immediate agenda.

He said he thought that the first nine innings this season will be pretty much like the first nine innings any other season.

“Once we get into extra innings, then the job there is to take a look at things a little differently,” Melvin said. “It has a lot to do with somebody’s closer on the mound. You may play for one run, or you might play for more depending on how the team is playing at a certain time.

“There are a lot of things unknown that we’ll be thinking about.”

Melvin said that as the post-season got close last year the club added bunting practice to the menu of daily work.

“I don’t know that that’s something we will be doing right now,’ he said. “For now, we just want our guys to get their legs under them early on. Then we’ll consider things as we go.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics GM Forst Says Semien Has it Right When Talking About Baseball in 2020

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien told A's GM David Forst this week that he would talk to his teammates to make sure `everyone knows what's at stake' with baseball trying to play in the midst of a pandemic.

John Hickey

OTD in 1988, Bash Brothers Were at Their Bashiest With 4 Homers in 16-inning Athletics Win

The Oakland Athletics saw Bash Brothers Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire combine for four homers on this day in 1988. Canseco hit three bombs, including a two-run shot in the 12th in Toronto's Exhibition Stadium, but it was left to McGwire, who didn't start the game, to end it with a 16th-inning blast.

John Hickey

Athletics' Employee Assistance Program Running Even as Some Furloughed Workers Return

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher makes good on his promise as club institutes an employee assistance program for furloughed employees, even as some of those employees are coming back to work.

John Hickey

Athletics Get Employee Assistance Program Going Even as Some Furloughed Workers Return

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher makes good on his promise as club institutes an employee assistance program for furloughed employees, even as some of those employees are coming back to work.

John Hickey

Athletics Pitchers & Catchers Report for First Workout Saturday; Full Squad Sunday

After more than 3.5 months off as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shut things down, the Oakland Athletics will get back to baseball this weekend. Pitchers and catchers will work out on Saturday, the full squad will be on hand on Sunday.

John Hickey

Five Storylines as Athletics Prepare to Start Summer Camp This Weekend

The Oakland Athletics will have 42 players in their Summer Camp at the Coliseum for the next three weeks. The A's don't know what the future will bring, but they are preparing for baseball in the middle of a pandemic. Here are some storylines likely to crop up as baseball returns.

John Hickey

Athletics Have the Three Youngest Players on MLB's 60-Man Summer Rosters

Oakland Athletics' shortstop Robert Puason, catcher Tyler Soderstrom and outfielder Brayan Buelvas are the three youngest players on any Major League Baseball 60-man rosters heading into a much-delayed summer of baseball. None of the three is expected to play for the A's in Oakland, however.

John Hickey

Ex-Athletics Rajai Davis, Bruce Maxwell Among Mexican League Players Shut Down

News that the Mexican Baseball League was being shutdown over the inability to play in front of fans won't greatly impact Major League Baseball. However, for some former Oakland Athletics like outfieler Rajai Davis and catcher Bruce Maxwell, that means they don't have a place to play this year.

John Hickey

Athletics Add Campbell to Group of 42 Who Will Report to the Coliseum on Saturday

The Oakland Athletics added 1B/3B Eric Campbell to their active roster and add five more players to the group heading to an alternative site, among them Robert Puason, a shortstop who is the club's prime international signee.

John Hickey

MLB’s History of 60-Game Record-Setters Includes Athletics’ Olson: 24 Homers in 2017

For Major League Baseball players who have played only 60 games or less in a season, Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is the MLB record-setter with 24. A rookie that season, he did it in 59 games.

John Hickey