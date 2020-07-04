Athletics Won't be Playing Small Ball, at Least at 2020's Outset

One popular subject as Major League Baseball is starting up is the possible return to small ball.

In a 60-game season, the rationale goes, runs become at a premium and getting runners from first base into scoring position has added importance, as does getting the fly ball that brings runners home from third with less that two out.

And with extra-inning games for the first game going to start with runners in scoring position at second base in each inning, moving runners takes on added significance.

In Oakland, however, not so much. At least not at the beginning of workouts. The A’s full squad meets at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time Sunday afternoon.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin, asked if he would have extra bunting incorporated into the daily schedules put together by coach Ryan Christenson, said that’s not on his immediate agenda.

He said he thought that the first nine innings this season will be pretty much like the first nine innings any other season.

“Once we get into extra innings, then the job there is to take a look at things a little differently,” Melvin said. “It has a lot to do with somebody’s closer on the mound. You may play for one run, or you might play for more depending on how the team is playing at a certain time.

“There are a lot of things unknown that we’ll be thinking about.”

Melvin said that as the post-season got close last year the club added bunting practice to the menu of daily work.

“I don’t know that that’s something we will be doing right now,’ he said. “For now, we just want our guys to get their legs under them early on. Then we’ll consider things as we go.”

