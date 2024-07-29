Ballers Off to Slow Start in Second Half
The Ballers continued playing against the Yolo High Wheelers this week, with Tuesday through Thursday as an away series played in Davis, and Friday through Sunday at home in Oakland starting a homestand.
Kicking off the series on Tuesday, the Ballers fell by a score of 6-3. Carson Lambert got the start, going 5 innings, allowing eight hits, six runs, striking out one, and walking two. Josh Leslie stayed consistent by once again being one of the more reliable hitters through the lineup going 2-for-3 scoring a run and collecting an RBI.
The Ballers won the second game of the series in a tight one, 7-6. Payton Harden and Dondrei Hubbard led the way, both going 3-for-5 on the night with four runs combined. The Ballers called upon Chandler David to get the save, which he did, earning his seventh on the year, despite giving up three hits and allowing a run to cross the plate. Tyler Lozano capped off the win in the 7th inning hitting his third home run of the year, which was ultimately the difference in the game.
Wrapping up the away series in Davis, the Ballers got shut out 3-0. Both Dondrei Hubbard and Daunte Stuart went 2-for-4 but were left stranded. Hubbard has been one of the brightest spots in this Ballers' lineup this season. He is 29 and also in his fifth year of eligibility which is key in how successful he is. “My biggest goal is to just help the younger guys. Show them what it takes to get to the next level where I've been before. Just be like a big brother to them.”
The Ballers returned to Oakland on Friday the 26th. They reversed the shutout, winning by a score of 13-0. Justin Kleinsorge recorded the win going six innings while only giving up three hits, walking four, and recording six strikeouts. The Ballers got ahead early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second scoring. Most of those cam on a three-run homer from Payton Harden.
They continued the scoring spree on Saturday, outscoring the High Wheelers 17-3. Adding to the many home runs hit, both Noah Martinez and Jaylen Smith went yard accounting for six runs driven in, and eight scored themselves. The defense stayed sharp, recording no errors which was a goal for this Ballers team going into the second half according to the speedy centerfielder Payton Harden “We had a lot of close games in the first half to where we would make small mistakes that would cost us a run or two.”
Wrapping up this series against Yolo and not seeing them again until early September, the Ballers fell 9-3 on Sunday. Dondrei Hubbard continued to produce runs, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the second. Nick Adgar picked up his first hit in a Ballers uniform with a two-out double, eventually scoring on an error made by the shortstop.
The Ballers debuted an addition to the roster this week. Nick Adgar, who is a Bay Area native, who made his home debut on Friday where he scored a run despite going 0-for-3. “I’m excited to be back here. I grew up playing here, grew up playing in Oakland.” Adgar made his Ballers debut on the road against Yolo but is thankful for the opportunity to play here and show everyone what he’s capable of. He picked up his first Ballers hit and scored in the 9-3 loss on Sunday. “Wearing this jersey is very special to me, I’m looking forward to bringing a certain type of flair and certain type of energy when we play and hopefully bringing the Ballers a championship.
The Ballers will start a 6-game home series on Tuesday against the Northern Colorado Owlz where they look to improve their 3-3 record against them on the season. The Ballers are 32-28 on the year, and 5-7 in the second half. Northern Colorado is 9-3 in the second half and in second place in the Pioneer League through two weeks after missing a playoff spot in the first half by a half-game.
Editor's Note: Plenty happened off-the-field for the Ballers this week as well, and that story appears to still be developing. For more on those topics, the San Francisco Chronicle talked to coach J.T. Snow on Sunday. The Ballers have also released not one, but two statements over the weekend.