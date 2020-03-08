InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Barrera Makes Good Impression Before Being Sent Down

John Hickey

Not all spring training roster moves are created the same.

Take the moves made Saturday by the A’s, the third consecutive day of roster trimming for Oakland. Right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn and outfielders Luis Barrera and Skye Bolt were moved to the roster of Triple-A Las Vegas and catcher Collin Theroux was reassigned to minor league camp.

All the moves were made before the A's 11th win in their last 13 games, 8-4 over Seattle in Peoria, Ariz. 

Barrera and Bolt are playing the same position, ostensibly at the same level, knocking on the door of the big leagues, but Barrera was sent down having played in two more games with nine more at-bats than Bolt.

Why? Barrera was hitting (.296/.310/.307) and Bolt wasn’t, although he was getting on base (.222/.364/.389). At the time of the move, Barrera was tied for third on the Oakland roster for at-bats with 27.

“It looks like he played winter ball the way he’s swinging the bat well,” Melvin said told the A’s media corps last week. “He’s got (nearly) the most at-bats this spring for us. That’s because he’s swinging the bat well and continued to impress.

“I think he was one of these guys that might have been on a little bit of a faster track had he not been injured. He’s looking to prove something.”

Barrera, 24, is coming off a breakout year – as much of a breakout as one can half when a shoulder injury ends your season in late June. He had a slash line of .321/.357/.513 in 54 games at Double-A Midland. That got him a Texas League All-Star Game berth, and he was that game’s Most Valuable Player.

Bolt, 26, was a little ahead of Barrera last year, putting together a .269/.350/.459 slash line at Las Vegas, which was enough to earn him a late-season promotion that saw him get into five games and get 11 plate appearances (1-for-10) with Oakland.

The way baseball works, they’ll start from scratch at Triple-A, and depending on the A’s needs going forward, one or both could be with the A’s at some point this season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Evolution of Manaea's Slider Continues

A new grip inspired by pitching coach Scott Emerson has Sean Manaea getting more movement from his slider as pitch experimenting continues in Athletics spring camp.

John Hickey

Puk's Chances of Opening in A's Rotation Dim

Rookie left-hander A.J. Puk's shoulder is OK, but he may not be built up enough to begin the season in the Athletics' rotation. Chris Bassitt is likely first up if Puk isn't rotation-ready.

John Hickey

Jefferies Tops Latest List of A's Demotions

Former Cal starter Daulton Jefferies could be a member of the Athletics rotation once he fully recovers from Tommy John surgery. For now, however, it's Triple-A Las Vegas.

John Hickey

Laureano has Laser-Like Focus on World Series

Ramon Laureano has played little more than one full season in the Major Leagues, but he sees the Athletics as having one goal this season. That's playing all the way through October.

John Hickey

Faster start essential for A's 2020 hopes

All three AL division champs are on the schedule in the first three weeks, and the Athletics know they have to start more quickly if they're going to keep up.

John Hickey

A's Send Down Gossett, Holmes and Kaprielian

Three pitchers who have some home of pitching in Oakland later this season among the first players cut from the Athletics' camp.

John Hickey

A's Look to Put Astros in Rear-View Mirror

Just making the playoffs is no longer good enough for the Oakland Athletics, who have set their sites on the AL West title and beyond.

John Hickey

Wednesday's A's Lineup an Opening Day Preview?

Khris Davis isn't playing against the Dodgers, but almost most all of the expected opening day starters have been put together by manager Bob Melvin.

John Hickey

For A's Chapman, the Defense Never Rests

Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman and the rest of the Athletics got the day off Wednesday, but his defense is already ready to go.

John Hickey

Bassitt a Big Relief for A's as a Starter

Chris Bassitt started most of last year, but he was the odd man out until A.J. Puk came down with an injury. Bassitt is happy to fill in as needed.

John Hickey