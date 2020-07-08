InsideTheAthletics
Baseball Won't Get Back on an Even Keel Until MLB Players Feel They Can Trust Owners

John Hickey

When the players and the owners were negotiating for the return of baseball, it was clear that the players didn’t have much trust in the owners.

So much so that both sides at one time or another drew lines in the sand that wouldn’t be crossed.

And that was before a series of intake testing snafus had some teams cancelling workouts, some teams postponing workouts and other teams going on as if nothing was amiss. The Oakland A’s, for example, had its first position player workout scratched Saturday, the full team workout erased Sunday and the Monday workout, while it did finally get going, it was a couple of hours late.

In the F parking lot of the Coliseum Monday afternoon, players gathered; they couldn’t enter the Coliseum under baseball rules until intake test results had been returned after being processed in Utah.

The workout was scheduled for 5 p.m., the clearance came at 6:41 p.m. and players took the field sometime after 7 p.m.

So far, the A’s seem to have been able to take things in stride; they were angry at the onset over the delays, but once they’ve gotten on the field, that’s dissipated some. Still, the level of trust that the owners will go the extra mile to make sure players don’t fall victim to the coronavirus is not great.

Shortstop Marcus Semien, who is the team’s player representative and who had a voice advocating for the players’ position during the negotiations, admitted to having a few doubts about where things were heading Monday afternoon while hanging around the parking lot with his teammates.

“Yeah, man, there was the possibility that we could get sent home,” Semien said. “They didn’t get the results in (Sunday) and I’m so glad they got them in Monday. “We told them, `Oh man, we’ll wait until we hear what the results are.’ For everybody who was negative, we got to get in the building. I’m so glad that we did, because we needed to get that work in.

But even on Tuesday, multiple teams, including the Giants, had to call off workouts because they hadn’t gotten tests. Down in Los Angeles, Mookie Betts, the Dodgers’ big off-season addition, told the Los Angeles Times he wasn’t seeing any clarity from the owners’ side with the daily tests becoming something considerably less than daily.

“It’s kind of tough to be confident in something that hasn’t proved to be foolproof,” Betts said. “It’s kind of out of my control, but it’s in somebody’s control ... and whoever’s control it’s in has to find a way to make it work or this whole operation may not be able to work.”

Semien says trust needs to be built.

“I’m not just thinking about myself,” the veteran shortstop said. “I’m thinking about my teammates, my coaches and my family. It’s still early in the process I knew there would be some hiccups along the way. I think it will get better over time.”

Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday the trust issue needs to improve.

“I think the timeliness of the results will create that trust,” Melvin said. “And at this point in time, it’s probably no all the way there yet. But MLB is very aware of it. This is unprecedented. So, it’s about getting that trust and getting the results done as so as you know (that will) get guys to buy in a little big more.

“And maybe then you won’t hear as man voices talking about (trust).”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

The Most Difficult Part of Bassitt's 2020 Season With Athletics Will Come Off the Field

Oakland Athletics starter/reliever Chris Bassitt will spend the season apart from his wife and newborn daughter as a concession to everybody's health is a season on pandemic. Meanwhile, Bassitt is likely to be filling in for Jesus Luzardo if the starter can't be ready to begin the season in the rotation.

John Hickey

Report: Athletics Rookie LH starter Jesus Luzardo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Oakland Athletics rookie left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo has yet to appear in an an A's Summer Camp workout. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday afternoon that Luzardo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

John Hickey

OTD in 1986, Tony La Russa & Dave Stewart Began the Rebirth of the Athletics Franchise

In his first game managing the A's on July 7, 1986, Tony La Russa dipped into the bottom of the A's bullpen for a starting pitcher. He and pitching coach Dave Duncan settled on Dave Stewart, who promptly went out and beat Rogers Clemens, 14-1 at that point, on national TV. From that point the A's would need less than two seasons to field a World Series team.

John Hickey

Athletics' Diekman Says MLB Needs to get Testing Issues Sorted Out, but is Otherwise Ready to Play

Oakland Athletics left-handed reliever Jake Diekman is a high risk player in terms of the COVID-19 coronavirus given his past medical history, but he just wants MLB to get its testing problems sorted out so he and his A's teammates can play.

John Hickey

Luzardo Still Out; Athletics Rotation May Need Adustment to Compensate

While Mike Fiers returned to the A's for Tuesday's workout, Jesus Luzardo did not. Manager Bob Melvin said there was a chance that this could impact the A's starting rotation when the season opens July 24 against the Angels in the Coliseum. Chris Bassitt, who started much of last year, is the likeliest candidate to fill in.

John Hickey

A Long Last, Athletics Fully Back on Coliseum Turf as Workouts Rev Up

Some 30 hours later than they'd hoped, the Oakland Athletics were on the field Monday night for the team's first full-squad workout. Sunday's workout was canceled over a lack of testing results, but general manager David Forst, having once vented his displeasure with the process, is now ready to move on toward Opening Day, now set for July 24 against the Angels.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Open Their 60-Game 2020 Season Against Angels at the Coliseum

The Oakland Athletics' schedule for the 2020 season was announced on Monday, with the A's down to play 40 games against the American League West, including the July 24 opener at home against the Angels. the other 20 games will come against National League West teams.

John Hickey

Having Temporarily Become His Own Coach, Athletics' Manaea Continues to Experiment

Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea spent his time with baseball down experimenting with his game. Now that he's back in the A's camp again, he's feeling confident in his game and wants to keep the experiments going. And that includes experimenting with wearing a mask while throwing.

John Hickey

COVID-19 Testing Snafus Leave Frustrated Athletics not Knowing When They'll Work Out

The Oakland Athletics position players were supposed to work out Sunday. They didn't when Friday's intake tests didn't get returned. Now Monday's workout is on hold while the club awaits test results.

John Hickey

Coliseum Trying to See if Turning a Parking Lot into a Drive-in is Economically Feasible

The chances that A's fans will be able to watch their team play in a Coliseum parking lot modified into a drive-in are improving, at least a little. The group is exploring if such a use is economically feasible. If it is so deemed, expect the plan to go forward. But beware. Walmart is considering getting into the drive-in game.

John Hickey