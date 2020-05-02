InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Bear Encounter Leaves Ex-Athletics LHP O'Flaherty Feeling That MLB Adrenaline

John Hickey

Eric O’Flaherty pitched in the Major Leagues for a dozen years, mostly with the Braves, but also with the Mariners for three years and with the A’s for two in 2014-15.

The left-handed reliever is 35 and has been out of the game since 2017, following his second tour of duty with Atlanta.

In all that time, he said he’d never found anything off the field that seemed to have the immediacy of pitching out of a tough spot. That all changed Friday.

A longtime resident of Walla Walla in central Washington, O’Flaherty was on the boat dock not far from his house when he heard someone yelling at him.

Recounting on Twitter, O’Flaherty said “Today my neighbor yelled `Eric! There’s a bear!’”

O’Flaherty said he turned around. He was on his dock. Standing in his yard was a bear. The left-hander said he had nowhere to go.

It was, he suggested, close to the kind of rush he’d feel in the eighth inning of a tight game.

“This is the first thing that’s happened since I retired that has replicated the pressure and adrenaline of pitching in an MLB game,” he wrote.

Eventually, the bear seemed to decide he had better things to do than to freak out O’Flaherty, and he wandered off.

“The bear leaving felt like getting out of a bases-loaded jam,” O’Flaherty wrote. “An exhilarating high.

“If you wonder why athletes struggle when they retire, it’s because they’ve been injecting “bear encounter” into their veins for 80 percent of their life, and then suddenly have to go cold turkey involuntarily.”

In typical reliever fashion, O’Flaherty wrapped it up by saying he’d be “ready to go tomorrow.”

O’Flaherty was mostly used as a situational lefty in his 12 big-league seasons, pitching in 496 games and throwing just 416.1 innings. He had one decent half-season with the A’s in 2014 with a 2.25 ERA, at which point his career ERA was 2.81. But 2015 saw his number with the A’s jump to 5.91, and that led to a trade to the Mets.

For the final two years of his career, both in Atlanta, his ERA was 7.28. His first five season with the Braves, however, he checked in at 1.99 from 2009-13.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Some Ex-Athletics Pitchers Could Be MLB Test Cases as Korea Baseball Revs Up Monday

With Korea beginning its regular season and serving as a test case for MLB, ex-A's pitchers Dan Straily, Raul Alcantara and Aaron Brooks will be some of the test cases as Korea tries to see if baseball will work in a time of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

John Hickey

Former A's Minor Leaguer Miguel Marte Dies, a Victim of COVID-19

Miguel Marte, who played in the lower rungs of the Oakland Athletics' minor league system from 2008-12, died Tuesday after a battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus

John Hickey

Athletics Jesus Luzardo's First Game vs. Boyhood Hero Miguel Cabrera not on Immediate Agenda

During the 2003 World Series, Miguel Cabrera signed a ball for Jesus Luzardo, now an Athletics starter. When he finally gets to face Cabrera, Luzardo says it will be `an honor'

John Hickey

On This Day in 1991, the A's Rickey Henderson Moved Past Lou Brock With Steal No. 939

An early season injury stretched out Athletics leadoff hitter Rickey Henderson's drive to become the greatest base stealer in MLB history. But on May 1, 1991, Henderson's steal of third base got the record and, not coincidentally, led to a win over the Yankees.

John Hickey

Will Manny Ramirez Get on a Baseball Field Before Athletics do?

Manny Ramirez, whose last MLB roster spot was with the Athletics in 2012, is lobbying for a job as a player-coach in Taiwan, where they are already playing baseball.

John Hickey

Athletics Could Hold Their Own in a Revamped West Division

If the proposal to bring back MLB with three 10-team divisions, the Athletics would be pitted against the Astros and Dodgers, who finished 1-2 in wins last year, as well as against the Giants. It may seem daunting, but the A's might be in better shape than you might think.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Pay Employees Through May 31

The last Major League Baseball club to issue a decision, the Oakland Athletics opts against furloughing employees or reducing pay in the face of a pandemic that has shut the sport down.

John Hickey

Athletics Offer Credit or Refunds to A's Access 2020 Season Ticket Holders

Oakland Athletics season ticket (A's Access) holders will be able to get a credit on tickets for next year or will be able to get a refund on tickets for any of the A's 33 home games through May 31.

John Hickey

A's Only MLB Team Yet to Announce a plan on Paying Employees through May 31

Most Major League Baseball teams have committed to paying employees through May 31, although some perks and salaries have been trimmed. The A's are the only team yet to say what they will do, and one report talks about upcoming layoffs.

John Hickey

Could MLB Games Speed Up When Baseball Returns Without Fans in Stands?

The one game in the last decade played without fans, on April 29, 2015 in Baltimore, was the quickest game in Baltimore's Camden Yards in almost a decade. Could faster games come in the expected empty stadiums when baseball returns?

John Hickey