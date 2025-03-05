Billie Joe Armstrong and Too Short Join Oakland Ballers Ownership Group
The Oakland Ballers are getting ready for the new season by welcoming in a couple of new owners to the team in internationally renowned, yet local musicians Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and hip hop artist Too $hort.
In addition to adding these two mega-stars, the Ballers are also opening up a new community investment round. Back in July of 2024, the first community investment round began with fans being able to hold a share of the team. Over 2,200 fans helped reach the team's goal of $1.234 million dollars.
This time around, the Ballers are aiming to reach $2 million.
"Oakland has produced some of the best athletes and sports fans in the world" Too $hort said, "and The Ballers commitment to feeding that competitive fire is exciting for me as an Oakland native. I’m proud to be joining the Ballers ownership group, and excited for the impact we’re going to have on the community and the overall sports landscape in the Bay Area and beyond!"
The Ballers are looking to reimagine sports ownership, with the fans being a priority, while recognizing their essential value to a team. The Ballers were born because two A's fans wanted to fill the gap that the team was leaving, and provide baseball for the Oakland community.
The Green Day frontman echoed those points. "Sports in the Bay Area have been transforming over the last couple of years. We’ve had some emotional goodbyes to teams we grew up with, but recently there has been a major shift.
"The Oakland Ballers and the Oakland Roots & Soul represent everything I love and grew up on in the Bay Area. The welcoming atmosphere, DIY attitude and the people behind it make me proud to be an investor and support the next generation of teams kids in the bay will be proud of."
The team touts that "the ownership structure goes beyond any previous sports ownership models, offering fans an unprecedented bundle of rights that includes checks and balances on key team decisions that include where the team is based, changes to the logos and brandmarks, and even some front office hiring decisions."
The investments begin at $510 for one share of the team, which the tier one benefits being that those fan-owners have ability to vote in key decisions and elect a representative to the Issuer's Board of Directors. There are also some merchandise opportunities, as well as discounted tickets.
There are five total tiers the team is offering, with the lowest being $510, then up to $1,000, $5,000, $10,000, and topping out at $25,000. Each tier has different perks, and the full breakout is on their website.