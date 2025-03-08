Breakdown of Lawrence Butler's Extension with the Athletics

Lawrence Butler's 7-year, $65.5 million contract extension with the Athletics can max out at $87.5m.



Breakdown via source:



Signing Bonus $3m

2025 $2.25m

2026 $3m

2027 $5m

2028 $8m

2029 $10m

2030 $14m

2031 $16m

2032 Club option $20m, w/escalators up to $26M ($4,000,000 buyout)