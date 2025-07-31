Cincinnati Reds Adding A's Third Baseman That Can Crush Lefties
The Cincinnati Reds are squeaking in one final deal before the deadline. After trading for Ke'Bryan Hayes on Tuesday, the Reds are adding yet another third base option in Miguel Andujar, according to Ari Alexander.
Andujar had a terrific final game for the A's in green and gold on Wednesday, posting the first multi-homer performance of his career. He also added a terrific diving snag at third, diving to his left to secure a grounder, then firing across the diamond to first for the out.
Throughout the game, many in the A's press box wondered aloud why the Reds traded for Hayes instead of Andujar. Now they have both.
The addition of Andujar is key for the Reds. His greatest skills that he can add is that he crushes left-handers, and he can be used as a platoon option in left field with Gavin Lux, along with taking some reps at third.
On the year, Andujar is batting .298 with a .329 OBP on the season, adding six home runs. His wRC+ is at 107 (100 is league average). That is against all pitchers. His past two games have upped those numbers a bit, with his pair of doubles on Tuesday night, and a pair of homers on Wednesday.
Against left-handers, he is 19-for-45 (.422), though he's also batting .266 against right-handers, which is certainly playable. His wRC+ against lefties is 186, making him one of the best hitters in baseball when a southpaw is on the mound.
In return, the A's received Kenya Huggins, according to the team. Huggins was ranked as the Reds No. 22 prospect before the trade, and is currently in Hi-A.
Huggins was drafted by the Reds in the fourth round of the 2022 First Year Player Draft out of Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., and is ranked as Cincinnati’s 22nd-best prospect according to MLB.com. He is 2-2 with a 3.69 ERA in 18 games, including 15 starts, for Single-A Daytona this year and has 57 strikeouts in 63.1 innings while allowing just three home runs.
The 22-year-old right-hander is 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 37 career minor league games across parts of four seasons. He has struck out 110 batters in 107.0 career innings while walking 51 and surrendering just five home runs.
The Athletics needed to add some pitching today, and while they moved Mason Miller and JP Sears to the San Diego Padres, they've also added some intriguing arms in the trades they've made.