Cincinnati Reds Slugger Could Return to Former Team After the Season
The Athletics elected to deal one of their veteran bats before the Trade Deadline, Miguel Andujar, to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league pitching prospect Kenya Huggins. The righty held a .422 batting average against left-handed pitching during his time this season with the A's. Clearly, the Reds saw his value, and now he's one of the premier bats in their lineup, batting cleanup the past five games.
Following the A's making the trade, general manager David Forst told Andujar that there could possibly be room on the team for him next season. Since the A's aren't in contention for a playoff spot this season, they were able to acquire a prospect for him, and may look to bring him back in the off-season--a true rental player!
The A's current outfield is loaded with talent and future talent. Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler, JJ Bleday, Brent Rooker, Denzel Clarke, Carlos Cortes, and Colby Thomas are all currently on the A's 40-man roster in the outfield. All of them have had some form of success for the team this season and will be looking to continue to impact the A's team for future seasons.
Those names only cover the current A's big leaguers, but there are even more nearly ready to go in the farm system. A's seventh-ranked prospect, Henry Bolte, was recently promoted to Triple-A, and will be looking for a spot on the squad sooner than later.
Recent draft selections Devin Taylor, Gavin Turley, and other young prospects Ryan Lasko, Nate Nankil, and Carlos Pacheco all sit in the A's top 30 prospects as outfielders. Taylor's bat in particular could move quickly through the system.
Miguel Andujar has spent some time at both corner infield positions, but that doesn't feel like true positions of need for the team. This year's eventual Rookie of the Year, Nick Kurtz, is putting together one of the best rookie campaigns we've ever seen at first base, and the A's have a ton of depth at third base.
When Max Muncy is healthy, he'll be manning third base, and they'll also eventually have Darell Hernaiz as a third base option when Jacob Wilson returns.
Expect changes to be made this off-season for the A's. They are loaded with outfielders on the 40-man, and there is only so much playing time to go around. Moving one or two players from the mix could open up further opportunities for their prospects, as well as a potential reunion with Andujar.
Since Andujar has joined the Reds, he's been on a tear. He's been the team's cleanup hitter for most games, and has not disappointed. On Wednesday night, he hit his third home run in his tenth game as a Red, and it was good for a Grand Slam. Athletics on SI mentioned the Reds as a particularly good fit before the deadline, and his bat has certainly come through.
No matter what, if Andujar can continue mashing, the A's will be able to make space for him in the lineup if they decide to bring him back in the off-season. However, the way he's playing, the veteran may be working his way into some other team's plans as well.