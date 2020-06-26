InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Coliseum Authority Boss Doesn't See Athletics Moving to New Park for 2023

John Hickey

For the moment, the Oakland A’s are holding to the timetable for their plan to be in a new stadium at Howard Terminal north of Oakland’s Jack London Square for the start of the 2023 season.

As time goes by, however, that date seems more mirage than reality. Privately, the A’s acknowledge the difficulty of meeting that timeline.

Henry Gardner, the interim executive director of the Coliseum Authority, which is the overlord of the A’s current home, the Coliseum, isn’t directly involved in the Howard Terminal project. But indirectly, it’s in his realm of operation, and he isn’t shying away from the realities.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking in terms of the time, but you know if you had all green lights today, it would still take you 2½-to-3 years to build the thing,” Gardner told SI. “And, well, we’re halfway through 2020, and they don’t have all the green lights.

“To think that you can have a facility finished in which you can actually play baseball, you’re probably looking at the end of 2024.”

For what it’s worth, there is a history for teams moving into a new stadium mid-season. When the Mariners moved into then-Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park) in 1999, they played the first half of the season at the Kingdome, which was right next door.

A’s president Dave Kaval, the driving force behind the A’s project to develop a new home, wasn’t available for comment.

Issues that stand in front of the A’s before they can start building:

--The Environmental Impact Report, which was due months ago, still has not been certified. Until an EIR is in place, the A’s, who struck a deal with the Port of Oakland for the Howard Terminal land north of Jack London Square contingent on a completed EIR, can’t move forward.

--The Port of Oakland owns the land, and members of industries that also do business with the Port – a coalition of shipping, steel and trucking companies – filed suit in March in an attempt to block the fast-tracking of the stadium project. Even if the A’s had a winning hand legally, right now it’s difficult to get on a court docket because the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has shut doors to courtrooms.

--The original design for the stadium was based on pre-coronavirus thinking. Now that COVID-19 has forced social distancing on the nation, the plans may need to be redrawn to accommodate that reality.

Issues that are likely to come up when the get to the point that they can build:

--Construction projects in California were limited to essential projects in March by Gov. Gavin Newsom. As the state has reopened, contractors are coming back. Even so, the need to practice social distancing has made for smaller work crews, making for fewer workers. If that doesn’t change, that would stretch out completion time.

--Auxiliary entities like architecture companies and engineering firms who would be deeply involved in the projects are in many cases working remotely during the pandemic. These are people who would generally need to be on-site with some regularity, and if they aren’t, that would tend to eat up more time.

“It seems to me that you’re looking at as much as 3½ years to build, and that’s if you start construction on Monday. And we know that’s not happening,” Gardner said. “There are people who need to be involved in making this happen, people who have to go to their offices, who have to consult with engineers and architects and attorneys.

“A project like this deals with all these governmental agencies and regulatory agencies. And they aren’t just there to get it started. They’re involved until the last brick is laid.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

As Athletics Finalize 60-Man Roster, Recent Draftees May Be Part of the Mix

The Oakland Athletics will have between 40-42 players at the Coliseum starting next weekend, part of a player pool of 60 players. As part of the greater pool, the A's are considering bringing in one or more of their recent draftees. The 60-man list must be finalized by Sunday.

John Hickey

Athletics' DH Khris Davis, Healthy Once More, Won't Feel Pressure as Part of Potent Lineup

The 2019 season was a major falloff for Oakland Athletics DH and 2018 AL home run champion Khris Davis after a summer full of injuries. He expects to rebound, but he's not feeling the pressure to carry the team's offense. Manager Bob Melvin sees a return to health will do the trick for Davis.

John Hickey

No Innings Restrictions for Athletics' Rookie Starters Jesus Luzardo & A.J. Puk

One impact the Major League Baseball shutdown during the COVID19 coronavirus pandemic has had on the Oakland Athletics is that they now longer have to worry about overworking rookie lefties Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk. Manager Bob Melvin says the 60-game season means the kids can be turned loose.

John Hickey

Athletics GM David Forst Still Working on How to Get Baseball Up & Running in Midst of Pandemic

Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst says that the ucrrent plan is to have the A's players, 42 of them, report to the Oakland Coliseum on July 3. Figuring out ways to make social distancing meaningful in teh time of a pandemic is a work in progress.

John Hickey

While Astros May Play in Front of Fans, Athletics & Dodgers Fans Won't Get a Chance to Weigh in on Houston's Sign-Stealing

It seems that the Texas goverment is leaning toward allowing some percentage of fans into statdiums to watch the Astros and Rangers. Not so in California, so Houston many not hear from hostile Athletics and Dodgers fans, both of whom are still burning over Astros sign-stealing scandal of 2017.

John Hickey

MLB is Back, But There's Going to be an Entirely Different Look to Parts of Season for Athletics and Everybody Else

A flurry of one-time rules have been put into place, but we really don't know how they will play out once the players are on the field and games count. The advent of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has led to changes that will impact the way we watch games and what we expect to see on our TVs and pads.

John Hickey

Athletics Must Up Their Performance Level with the MLB Schedule Set at 60 Games

The Oakland Athletics have mostly been a second-half team during the last 22 seasons since the start of the Billy Beane era; the first 60 games haven't been particularly kind to them. With the 2020 season cut to 70 games, the A's will have to start the season the way they've played down the stretch.

John Hickey

The Athletics Have Paid Their Rent on the Coliseum, But They Might Ask for a Refund

The Oakland Athletics, who had withheld their $1.25 million 2020 rent on the Coliseim that was due April 1, have paid up with the season upon us. The A's are letting the Coliseum Authority know that they might be asking for a refund, depending on how things go.

John Hickey

MLB Players and Owners Finally Get It Together to Craft a 60-Game Season Starting July 24-26

While negotiations over health and safety issues have kept the deal from being finalized, Major League Baseball will see teams gather on July 1 to return to training. The A's will set up shop with about 60 players at the Coliseum.

John Hickey

Building a Ballpark in an Age of Social Distancing is a Challenge for Baseball Going Forward

The Oakland A's and the Tampa Bay Rays are likely to be the next Major League Baseball franchises to build a new stadium. By definition those facilities won't be like recent stadiums because for the first time social distancing issues brought on by COVID-19 have changed what a ballpark needs to be. The A's may have to rework their designs for a Howard Terminal park they optimistically hope is up and running in 2023.

John Hickey