Coliseum Being Looked at as a Site to do Battle with Coronavirus

The Oakland Coliseum, the home of the Oakland A’s, is under consideration by the State of California as a potential site to increase the state’s capacity to battle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In addressing the state’s response to the epidemic Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned that the Army Corps of Engineers was looking at the Oakland Coliseum as a potential surge site.

“We are looking at the Sleep Train Center in Sacramento to the Oakland Coliseum to the LA Coliseum and other sites throughout the State of California as potential surge sites,” Newsom said. “All part of the plan to increase to increase by 50,000 beds our available capacity within our health care delivery system.”

Newsom said the ultimate goal is to increase surge capacity by 50,000 hospital beds as the coronavirus demands a larger and larger pushback by the medical community.

The A’s are on hiatus now with baseball and all other sports shut down as part of the national push to have people self-isolate and avoid crowds. They would have been playing the Houston Astros this week before the schedule was nixed.

A statement put out by the club read “The Oakland A’s organization stands ready to do anything and everything possible to help those in need during this important time for our community.”