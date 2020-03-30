InsideTheAthletics
Coliseum Being Looked at as a Site to do Battle with Coronavirus

John Hickey

The Oakland Coliseum, the home of the Oakland A’s, is under consideration by the State of California as a potential site to increase the state’s capacity to battle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In addressing the state’s response to the epidemic Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned that the Army Corps of Engineers was looking at the Oakland Coliseum as a potential surge site.

“We are looking at the Sleep Train Center in Sacramento to the Oakland Coliseum to the LA Coliseum and other sites throughout the State of California as potential surge sites,” Newsom said. “All part of the plan to increase to increase by 50,000 beds our available capacity within our health care delivery system.”

Newsom said the ultimate goal is to increase surge capacity by 50,000 hospital beds as the coronavirus demands a larger and larger pushback by the medical community.

The A’s are on hiatus now with baseball and all other sports shut down as part of the national push to have people self-isolate and avoid crowds. They would have been playing the Houston Astros this week before the schedule was nixed.

A statement put out by the club read “The Oakland A’s organization stands ready to do anything and everything possible to help those in need during this important time for our community.”

MLB's Newest Battle is Over the Ethics of Tommy John Surgery in a Time of Pandemic

With elective surgeries being shut down nationwide while the medical community gears up in the ongoing struggle to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, should pitchers be having this particular elective surgery done?

John Hickey

A's Fans had Warm Welcome Planned for Astros

Banners, signs, noise and inflatable trash cans were on the agenda for the Houston Astros arrival, which has been put off indefinitely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Hickey

Christmas in March? Not So Much for A's Fans Hankering for Baseball

Zealous fans of the Oakland Athletics understand why their favorite team is shut down, but that doesn't keep them from trying to find ways to fill baseball's void.

John Hickey

A Decade of A's Trades: The 1990s

As the Oakland A's went into a deep sleep in the 1990s, the big trades became less frequent. And the deals that GM Sandy Alderson did make saw him trade off stars like Jose Canseco, Rickey Henderson, Dennis Eckersley and, finally, Mark McGwire.

John Hickey

On his Birthday, Here's a Look at the People Who Have Helped Define the A's Billy Beane

Athletics' executive vice president Billy Beane has been running things in Oakland for two decades now. On his 58th birthday, we thought we'd take a look at the people around him, both inside and out of baseball, who have helped define him for us.

John Hickey

Coronavirus has A's Minor League Coach Webster Garrison Fighting for His Life

Webster Garrison, who was the Oakland Athletics manager at Class-A Stockton in 2019, is on a hospital ventilator in Louisiana in a battle against coronavirus.

John Hickey

How a 29-Man Roster to Start 2020 Could Help Once the A's Get Going

With the agreement between players and owners calling for a 29-man roster for the first month of the season, look for the Oakland Athletics try to shore up the bullpen and add to the options at second base.

John Hickey

A's Hendriks Loses Close Friend to Coronavirus

Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks went on Instagram to mourn the loss of his friend Conrad Buchanan, a musician who was a DJ went under the name Griff Gotti.

John Hickey

A's Stars Semien, Canha and Fiers might have had Very Different Careers if New Draft Plan had Been Around Back Then

The Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien, Mark Canha and Mike Fiers, among others, were all drafted in the sixth round or lower. In a new deal agreed to on Friday, MLB has the right to cut the 40-round June draft to just five rounds. Those three A's might have had very different careers if they'd had to sign as undrafted players.

John Hickey

A's Semien One of the Beneficiaries of New Pact Between Players and Owners

A deal struck Thursday night assures that players will get credit for service time in 2020, so Athletics' Marcus Semien doesn't miss out on pending free agency. Plans are in place for how baseball will go forward in a time of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

John Hickey