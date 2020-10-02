SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Dodger Stadium Will Be Different Experience for Athletics, Astros, but Baseball is Still Baseball

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s will fly early Saturday afternoon to Los Angeles where they hope to spend most of the next two weeks.

Beginning on Monday in Dodger Stadium, the A’s will play a best-of-five American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Should Oakland survive that, there would be a best-of-seven AL Championship Series against the winner of the Yankees-Rays series that’s being played down the coast at San Diego’s Petco Park.

The A’s will take not only the 28-man roster that went through the wild card round against the Chicago White Sox, but the rest of the taxi squads and all the families involved. They all have been in a bubble for a week already, and will continue that, players, staff and families being allowed only to be in their hotel, and players and staff only will be at Dodger Stadium.

A’s families got to the be in the stands – socially distanced in the center field luxury suites – for the three games in the Coliseum against the White Sox. While they will be in Southern California, the families will not be allowed in Dodger Stadium.

That would not change unless the A’s get to the World Series, currently set to be held at the neutral site of the Texas Rangers’ home, Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas, two weeks hence. The plan then is for a limited number of fans in Globe Life for baseball’s final act of a 2020 season that has been weird beyond compare.

The A’s will be the home team for the five-games-in-five-days series against the Astros, a team Oakland beat seven times in 10 tries during the regular season. What will that mean for the series?

Oakland pitching coach Scott Emerson, talking on a video conference call Friday morning, said he believed the A’s players, who have been in some level of quarantine for the entire season, to be OK with being sealed in the unfamiliar home clubhouse that normally belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A’s closer Liam Hendriks, in fact, made light of it, saying he’d called former A’s closer Blake Treinen, a teammate of 2018-19, to tell him he wanted Treinen’s locker in the home clubhouse.

“When you get to an environment where it’s a neutral site, no one really has the home field advantage other than the home team, you bat second, but the elements are a little bit different in L.A.," Emerson said.

That being said, the playing of postseason on neutral turf is new to baseball, so it will be a learning experience for everyone.

The stadium itself, will take some getting used to. The A’s and Astros will have workout sessions on Sunday in advance of the Monday game. The start time has not been set, and neither side has announced a starting pitcher.

“I think when we were down there the last time, I thought the park played a little small,” Emerson said. “I thought it played kind of like Houston. The next thing you look up and you’re like `How the heck did this ball get out of here?’”

The Dodgers, who have a loaded lineup helped Dodger Stadium average 1.165 home runs per game, ninth in the Major Leagues. That number is roughly double the 0.628 homers seen in the coliseum, which was next-to-last in homer hit, ahead of only Globe Life Field.

Emerson invoked the scene in the classic basketball movie, Hoosiers, where the coach, Gene Hackman, has his players check the dimensions of the arena in which the state championship game was to be played. The idea, to Emerson’s mind, the pitching mound is still 60 feet, six inches from home plate and the bases are each 90 feet apart.

“I think when both teams have to play on the same field, that’s always a reminder to everybody,” Emerson said. “So, go out there. Have some fun. Just go out there and pitcher your game and, you know, get rid of any distractions.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Petit Continues as Athletics' Go-To Guy With RISP When the Game is on the Line

Oakland Athletics reliever Yusmeiro Petit's ability to shut down MLB RBI leader José Abreu with the bases loaded was key to getting the A's over the hump and into the ALDS against Houston beginning Monday.

John Hickey

HercuLiam Effort By Athletics Pushes Wild Card Troubles into the A's Past

Closer Liam Hendricks struck out the side with the tying run at the plate Thursday to preserve the 6-4 win that is sending the Oakland Athletics to the American League Division Series against West Division rival Houston. On the brink after losing Game 1, the A's disposed of the White Sox, although Chicago didn't make it easy.

John Hickey

Athletics Put Wild Card Hex Behind Them, Beat White Sox to Advance to ALDS vs. Astros

Down 3-0 early, the Oakland Athletics rallied at home for a 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox with Chad Pinder getting the big hit, a bases-loaded fifth inning single that broke a 4-all tie. The A's hadn't won a winner-take-all game since 2006.

John Hickey

Melvin Takes Great Delight in Being Able to Write Khris Davis Into Athletics' Lineup

After a season in which he's mostly been relegated to playing against left-handed pitchers, Khris Davis is in Thursday' Oakland Athletics lineup against a righty. It's been a long road back for Davis, who is a team favorite and who homered Wednesday.

John Hickey

Athletics' Diekman on Having Three Straight Noon Starts: `It's horseshit'

The Oakland Athletics are the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs, but Thursday's game will be their third consecutive noon start. They are dealing with it, but they aren't happy about it, in particularly reliever Jake Diekman, who said several times over that it's terrible. And he used colorful vocabulary.

John Hickey

Bassitt Steps Up With the Game of his Life as Athletics Force Game 3 by beating White Sox

Chris Bassitt was American League Pitcher of the Month for September, but his best September might have been Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Game 2 of the playoffs. He kept the Sox at bay for seven innings as the A's built up a 5-0 lead en route to what would be a 5-3 win over Chicago.

John Hickey

Olson, Semien, Davis Help Athletics Offense Get Back on its Feet as A's Finally Win One

The Oakland Athletics have not advance past the first round of the American League Playoffs since 2006. That would change with a win Thursday in a game that was made possible by big offensive showings from Matt Olson, Marcus Semien and Khris Davis.

John Hickey

On a Backs-To-The-Wall Day, Canha Saves Athletics With Catch Up Against the Wall

Oakland Athletic left fielder Mark Canha turned in a leaping catch bearing a strong resemblance to the one made by the A's Joe Rudi in the 1972 World Series. And, like Rudi's Canha's catch preserved a postseason win, this time for Chris Bassitt as the A's scored a 5-3 win over the White Sox.

John Hickey

Athletics Missing Chapman the DJ Almost As Much as Chapman the Third Baseman

Without Matt Chapman, the Oakland Athletics are missing not just a two-time Platinum Glove Award-winning third baseman, they are missing their clubhouse DJ and one of the team leaders. And thanks to the pandemic, he can't be around as he recovers from hip surgery.

John Hickey

Chris Bassitt's `Inner Weird' Embraced by His Athletics Teammates

Oakland Athletics' Wednesday starter Chris Bassitt is described by reliever Liam Hendriks as sometimes being a 'crazed-out sugar-high toddler.' It works for Bassitt, and it works for the A's, who need Bassitt to come up big in Game 2 against the White Sox.

John Hickey