SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Entering the Bubble Won't Make for Many Changes as Athletics Prep for Postseason

John Hickey

The schedule says the Oakland A’s are in Los Angeles, and the schedule is correct, as far as it goes

What the schedule doesn’t say is that the A’s are in the playoff bubble. From now through however long they are in the playoffs, the A’s will go from hotel to ballpark to hotel to ballpark to airport to hotel to ballpark.

In a season played under a canopy of pandemic, the A’s are in Major League Baseball’s version of a bubble. They’ll come back from Los Angeles to Oakland for a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, but they won’t be going home.

They’ll instead be ensconced in a Bay Area hotel for the duration of the Seattle series and for the Wild Card round of the playoff, assuming they emerge as the American League West champions; the Oakland magic number to get that crown is at one, meaning one Houston loss or one Oakland win gives the A’s the Division title. The Astros play tonight in Seattle while the A’s don’t play against until visiting Dodger Stadium Tuesday.

So, when they packed for this road trip, the A’s didn’t pack for three days in L.A. Instead, they packed for a month, knowing there’s no way to guess how long it will be before they head home.

How will entering the bubble impact the A’s?

Not much, if you as A’s reliever Jake Diekman, outfielder Mark Canha, starter Jesús Luzardo or manager Bob Melvin.

“I feel like we’ve been in a bubble all year,” Diekman said. “You can get groceries delivered. You can get anything like that you want delivered. I don’t think, honestly, it will be that much different.

“It’ll be pretty nice to say here or wherever. For the most part, I think in the hotels it will only be baseball families.”

The A’s plans call for trying to find hotels in which they can get entire wings of the property to themselves. And once the players and their families are there, they won’t go anywhere else – no shopping, no dining out, to walking through the city – until it’s time to move on.

“We’ve basically been doing it on the road anyway,” Melvin said of the bubble. ”It’s just going to be like doing the road at home. There are only certain times you can be at the ballpark. You go from the hotel to the ballpark to the hotel.

“Everybody is aware of that now. The experience you have on the road should make it a little easier at home., even though you’re not used to do it that way at home. It’s just going to be like we’re on a constant road trip now.”

Melvin, the staff and players had a meeting addressing the issue before Sunday’s loss to the Giants at the Coliseum.

Canha said he believed his teammates were completely on board with the rules and regulations around being in a bubble.

“It’s going to be kind of what we’ve been doing, but just a little more,” Canha said Sunday. “They explained it to us today. It just going to be a little more tightly controlled. And we’re not going to be allowed to go outside the hotel for any reason. It’s a little less free.”

For Luzardo, he’s gotten used to it. He said he spends most of his free time “in my apartment, playing video games,” and he doesn’t seem to think changing locales to a hotel will be all that much different.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Could Be the Week That Makes Khris Davis' 2020 Season for Athletics

The Oakland Athletics will face at least four left-handed starting pitchers in the next six days. That will give A's manager Bob Melvin a chance to get more at-bats for Khris Davis just ahead of the playoffs. Davis hasn't played much, but a good week now could create more playing time once the playoffs roll around next week.

John Hickey

Athletics Can’t Cash in, so Opportunity to Clinch West on the Field has to Wait

The Oakland Athletics came into Sunday with a chance to lock down the American League West title with a win, but the San Francisco Giants weren’t having any of that. The Giants scored a 14-2 win, and now the A’s will have to put the West title, however briefly, on hold.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

College Roommates Kemp, Yastrzemski Win Athletics & Giants Good Guy Awards

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp and San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski were named winners Sunday of the Good Guy Awards handed out by the Bay Area chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. The two are relatively new to their teams, but both have made noticeable impacts.

John Hickey

Head Down and All Wet; A Strange Season of Baseball for Athletics' Jake Diekman

In the midst of the best season of his career and with a chance to go deep into the postseason, Oakland Athletics reliever Jake Diekman is focused on the immediate future for a team that he sees as being highly motivated. At the same time, baseball in the time of pandemic has given him a glimpse of retirement, whenever that should come.

John Hickey

Luzardo Learns New Slider on the Fly; Athletics Love It; Giants Mystified by It

Oakland Athletics rookie starter Jesús Luzardo, knocked around by the Giants when he last saw them mid-August, changed the grip on his slider in the bullpen Saturday, and the result was six innings of scoreless baseball and the new slider, thrown harder and with much more movement, gave Luzardo a new weapon with which to work.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Would Rather Win AL West Title on the Field than by Astros Losing

With their magic number for winning the American League West title down to one after a win over the Giants Saturday, Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesús Luzardo and first baseman Matt Olson said the probably would not watch the Astros, but would monitor the score instead.

John Hickey

Semien Looking for At-Bats as Athletics Attempt to Get Hitters Right for the Playoffs

The Oakland Athletics final week or so of the regular season will be all about getting some hitters more at-bats and giving others time off in an effort to get everyone in prime shape for the playoffs.

John Hickey

Minor Gets Sunday's Start for Athletics vs. Giants as Oakland Gets its Postseason Rotation in Order

For this weekend, the Oakland Athletics are going with lefty Mike Minor over right-hander Frankie Montas, the opening day starter, as the A's postseason rotation begins to take shape. All six starters will get at least one more start heading into the postseason.

John Hickey

Lamb Wants Athletics to Bring Da Noise as A's Close in on AL West Championship

Newcomer Jake Lamb had another big hit for his new team, the Oakland Athletics, Friday in a 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants, locking down a playoff berth and cutting the magic number for winning the American League West to two. But he can't hear what the A's bullpen is bleatting.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

A.J. Puk's Shoulder Surgery was a Cleanout, not a Repair, Which is Good News for Athletics

The Oakland Athletics and lefty pitcher A.J. Puk are feeling better about 2021 after Puk's surgery Wednesday, which showed that the shoulder needed a good cleaning and not repair, which will make Puk's return for spring training healthy the likeliest of outcomes.

John Hickey