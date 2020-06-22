InsideTheAthletics
Ex-Athletics Manager Art Howe Having Antibodies Tested to Aid COVID-19 Victims

John Hickey

There was no better proof that former A’s manager Art Howe has beaten the COVID-19 coronavirus than the fact that he and his wife, Betty, were surrounded by their kids and grandkids Sunday for a celebration of Father’s Day.

“And there were no masks,” Howe said from his Houston home Monday morning. “No masks. It’s all good here.”

Howe, 73, appreciates his return to good health. And he’d like to see if he can assist in the effort to bring that kind of outcome to others.

Later this week he’s going back to the hospital. Not because he has to, but because he wants to. He’s going to get tested for antibodies.

Medical researchers are studying how antibodies in plasma donated by those who have recovered from COVID-19 might help those who are ill with the virus. One theory being worked on is that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors might help sick patients get better faster.

Howe, having recovered, wants to make a contribution to this fight.

“I want to see if I can donate some blood for people who are getting this thing,” Howe said. “I mean, every little bit helps, and then I’m hoping that somewhere along the way there’s got to be a way to beat this thing. I’m hoping they will come up with something.”

Howe said whenever he goes out of the house, the does wear a mask, although in Texas it’s not required.

“I was at the store this morning, just got back a little while ago, and I was wearing my mask,” he said. “But half the people there, probably more, weren’t. To me, that doesn’t make any sense.

Howe was in the hospital for five day in May, returning home on May 17, he and his wife were in quarantine for two weeks after that, but slowly things have returned to normal, although he said Monday his taste for food is still a work in progress.

“I’m not really tasting food very much still,” he said. “I’m kind of just imagining what I’m eating while I’m eating it.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

