SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Finally Back on the Field, Athletics Find Replay Calls are the Same as Ever

John Hickey

Replay calls have not been the A’s friend this year, and taking almost a week off from baseball has not changed that.

Back on the field for the first time since Saturday after having four games postponed when pitcher Daniel Mengden having tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the A’s played half a good game before a four-run fifth inning from San Diego led the Padres to a 7-0 victory.

It would be the second time Oakland was shutout this season, but the A’s thought they’d broken through against San Diego right-hander Zach Davies in the bottom of the fourth when Matt Olson, who’d walked with two out, came around to score on a double into the right field corner from Robbie Grossman.

The Padres challenged the call, and while the first replay seems to show Olson getting his foot in safely, a second one, from behind the play, left room for doubt. And that was enough for those making the call back in New York. The call was overturned, inning over.

“Replays doesn’t mean it’s right; it just means it’s a replay,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said in obvious disgust at the call. “That’s sort of a turning point there. It was a little bit of a momentum swing if we score the first run.

“It’s frustrating, though, because the ones that are too close, they don’t overturn, that we get overturned. So, it is what it is. That doesn’t mean it’s right.”

After his slide, Olson bounced up and gave the classic palms-down safe call, as did home plate umpire Mark Ripperger.

Olson said it “does seem to kind of go against us a lot,” but added he wasn’t sure if every team didn’t feel that way.

And he downplayed the momentum shift.

“I didn’t feel like it took the wind out of our sails or anything like that,” he said. “It’s still a 0-0 game at that point. Even after we gave up the four in the top, there’s still a lot of game left. And we’re obviously a team that comes back a lot.”

So, what, you say? It was just one run. Well, maybe. Maybe not.

The Padres would get a two-out double, too, this one from Tyler Grisham, bringing home the game’s first run against A’s rookie starter Jesús Luzardo. And that would clear the path for a four-run inning when Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled home two runs to make it 3-0, and Eric Hosmer singled home a run before Luzardo could be removed for reliever J.B. Wendelken.

Momentum is a tricky business in baseball. The A’s, playing for the first time in six days, had a chance to grab some on Grossman’s double. When they didn’t, the Padres stepped up.

Tatis would homer again, leading off the seventh inning as the first batter to face newly acquired left-hander Mike Minor, pitching in relief of Wendelken. Manny Machado, the second batter to face Minor, also homered, and Luis Campusano’s first big-league hit, a homer came in the eighth off T.J. McFarland.

Through four innings, Luzardo looked as on top of his game as he had all year, only one batter reached base, Grisham on a two-out single in the third. Beyond that, no balls left the infield, Luzardo collecting outs on nine grounders and three strikeouts.

But to open the fifth, just after Olson’s safe call had been overturned, Wil Myers dropped a bunt, pushed hard enough to get past Luzardo, but not hard enough that third baseman Matt Chapman had a play at first. One out later, Luzardo hit Luis Campusano, then struck out Jurickson Profar before the Grisham double that led to all the trouble.

Davies, meanwhile, would allow a couple of singles and a walk through seven innings en route to running his record to 6-2 in eight starts.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Semien Will be Ready, Even if He's Unlikely to Play for a Day or Two for Athletics

A sore left side has Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien out of the starting lineup Friday, the second game in a row that's true after playing in 275 consecutive games. He wants to be ready to come off the bench, even if manager Bob Melvin wants him to just rest and heal.

John Hickey

After Fearing His Season Might Be Over, Athletics Hendriks Can't Wait to Pitch

Because he's medically deemed as a player with a high risk of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, Oakland Athetics closer Liam Hendriks feared that teh positive test that hit the A's last week might force him to opt out of the season. But the positive test was limited to just one player, pitcher Daniel Mengden, and Hendriks didn't have to face making th opt-in or opt-out choice.

John Hickey

Crash Course: Athletics are as Prepared for 26 Games in 24 Days as They Can Be

The Oakland Athletics will be back in action Friday against the San Diego Padres after having played just two games in the last eight days. What's left is a mountain of games, including at one point three doubleheaders in seven days. Rather than make themselves crazy, the A's are taking it one day at a time.

John Hickey

Athletics Ready to Get Back on Field After Mengden Goes on IL With Positive COVID-19 Test

The Oakland Athletics made room on the roster for newly acquired pitcher Mike Minor by putting pitcher Daniel Mengden on the injured list following his Aug. 29 positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mengden is quarantining at home in Houston while the A's resume play in the Coliseum agains the Padres Friday.

John Hickey

Tom Terrific: The Life and Times of Tom Seaver

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died this week. In an October, 2019 profile written by SI's Tom Verducci, just what Seaver meant to his teammates and to New York is well told.

John Hickey

Between Time Off and Doubleheaders, Athletics Road has Gotten More Difficult

The Oakland Athletics won't play again until Friday, when they hope to end an almost week-long hiatus and welcome the San Diego Padres to the Coliseum. The A's don't know if they can recapture their momentum, and four subsequent doubleheaders don't play to Oakland's strength, either.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Postpone Entire Series in Seattle, Face Four Doubleheaders in Final Month

Although they have had a second round of COVID-19 testing that has produced no new positive results, the Oakland Athletics will not play any of their three scheduled games in Seattle against the Mariners. The next game up for Oakland is San Diego in Coliseum on Friday, and the A's likely will have four doubleheaders in the season's final month.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics' Semien to be Held Out of Swinging a Bat Drills as his Left Side Heals

Veteran Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien, who is battling some discomfort in his left side and who missed Saturday's second game in Houston because of it, was able to go through most baseball activities except swinging a bat Wednesday. He is unlikely to play when the A's return to action Friday in the Coliseum vs. the Padres.

John Hickey

Athletics Back Home, Working at Coliseum; Will Resume Play vs. Padres Friday

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin said the time the A's have lost this week following a positive COVID-19 coronavirus teams has been difficult, but the club needs to put it behind them and simply push forward. Mini workouts Wednesday will be followed by larger workouts Thursday before the Padres arrive Friday.

John Hickey

Oakland Arena Being Considered as Voting Site for 2020 General Election

As part of nationwide trend, the Oakland Arena, the former home of the Golden State Warriors and the next-door neighbor of the Oakland Athletics, is being considered as a voting site for Alameda County in the 2020 election Nov. 3.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey