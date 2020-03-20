Former A's Pitcher Dave Stewart Awaits Results of Coronavirus Test

Mathematically, it seems all but inevitable that some athlete or movie start you’ve been a fan of for just short of forever is going to come down with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It’s happened to former Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant, now with the Brooklyn Nets. It’s happened Oakland product Tom Hanks, whose acting credits are second to none.

Now former A’s starting pitcher Dave Stewart is hoping he’s not going to be added to the list.

Stewart said in a series of tweets Wednesday into Thursday that that he’s been texted for the coronavirus and is waiting for the results, due to come later this week. Meanwhile, he’s in quarantine.

Here’s what he wrote (lightly edited):

1—I got off the plane feeling under the weather. Went straight to get tested for Corona. I’ll get my results back in a few days. This stuff is no joke! How many people have you touched, that touched somebody? Do the right thing

2—If you don’t want company, this is a good way to keep them away.

3—One of my friends asked if I needed anything. When I responded, he said it will be there by #Amazon.

4—We have a place here in Poway (San Diego area) that tests 24/7.

5—I forget that you guys think of me as the pitcher; to me I’m just Stew. So, I need to be more clear how/why I was tested: I have asthma, cough, sneezing, sore throat. I always think I’m healthy but @SMPLonnie (friend Lonnie Murray) was waiting at airport to escort me to test. Here’s footage:

Stewart, whose career saw him rise to stardom as the centerpiece of late 1980s A’s pitching staff and who now does works on A’s pre- and post-game telecasts, told the San Francisco Chronicle via text that “I’m not worried, I’m being safe!”

Stewart spent some time with the A’s pitchers in the early days of spring training in February, something he does every year. Manager Bob Melvin likes to have Stewart for a role model for his pitchers.