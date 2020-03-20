InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Former A's Pitcher Dave Stewart Awaits Results of Coronavirus Test

John Hickey

Mathematically, it seems all but inevitable that some athlete or movie start you’ve been a fan of for just short of forever is going to come down with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It’s happened to former Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant, now with the Brooklyn Nets. It’s happened Oakland product Tom Hanks, whose acting credits are second to none.

Now former A’s starting pitcher Dave Stewart is hoping he’s not going to be added to the list.

Stewart said in a series of tweets Wednesday into Thursday that that he’s been texted for the coronavirus and is waiting for the results, due to come later this week. Meanwhile, he’s in quarantine.

Here’s what he wrote (lightly edited):

1—I got off the plane feeling under the weather. Went straight to get tested for Corona. I’ll get my results back in a few days. This stuff is no joke! How many people have you touched, that touched somebody? Do the right thing

2—If you don’t want company, this is a good way to keep them away.

3—One of my friends asked if I needed anything. When I responded, he said it will be there by #Amazon.

4—We have a place here in Poway (San Diego area) that tests 24/7.

5—I forget that you guys think of me as the pitcher; to me I’m just Stew. So, I need to be more clear how/why I was tested: I have asthma, cough, sneezing, sore throat. I always think I’m healthy but @SMPLonnie (friend Lonnie Murray) was waiting at airport to escort me to test. Here’s footage:

Stewart, whose career saw him rise to stardom as the centerpiece of late 1980s A’s pitching staff and who now does works on A’s pre- and post-game telecasts, told the San Francisco Chronicle via text that “I’m not worried, I’m being safe!”

Stewart spent some time with the A’s pitchers in the early days of spring training in February, something he does every year. Manager Bob Melvin likes to have Stewart for a role model for his pitchers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Steps Up For Minor Leaguers in a Moment of Crisis

Minor leaguers will get the spring training expense money they were otherwise entitled to receive, and plans are revving up to see they get paid while baseball is shut down.

John Hickey

Will Lawsuit Slow A's Progress Toward a Howard Terminal Home?

Waterfront business groups file a lawsuit designed to reject the Athletics' preferred site for a new stadium and have it built at the Coliseum complex instead.

John Hickey

The Challenge of Figuring Out When Sports Will Be Sports Again

It seems the Athletics' players may be starting to head home with indications becoming increasingly clear that baseball won't be baseball anytime soon.

John Hickey

How Will A's Setup Relief Work Once Games Start Back Up?

Lou Trivino is the competition's favorite, but after a bad 2019 and a poor spring training, the door is open to others, including Joakim Soria and Yusmeiro Petit.

John Hickey

Coronavirus Victim Will Throw Out A's Opener's First Pitch, Whenever It Happens

Longtime Athletics fan Justin Wilhite got the first-pitch offer after A's president Dave Kaval was one of 16 million to see Wilhite's coronavirus post from the hospital.

John Hickey

A Tribute to Tom Brady: A History of A's Sixth-Round Draft Picks

Brady may have done more than any sixth-round draftee in any sport. The Athletics have signed three genuine stars from the sixth round, and have used a recent sixth-round pick to trade for CF Ramon Laureano.

John Hickey

by

ja_f

Will Coronavirus Outbreak Rebirth the Bash in Oakland?

Matt Chapman, like most of the Athletics, doesn't bash. But that may change. A Tweet from Bash Brother Jose Canseco reminds us that the bash replaced the high five. Will the bash be making a return in this time of pandemic?

John Hickey

A's Donate $100,000 to Help Combat Impact of Coronavirus

The Athletics say they want to help those who need it most in what are unquestionably troubling times, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic.

John Hickey

Former A's Closer Eckersley Doesn't See Baseball Back Quickly

Dennis Eckersley's experience with long work stoppages in 1981 and 1995 tell him that the return of the Athletics and MLB after pandemic must include lengthy training time.

John Hickey

A's Learn MLB Pushes Back Opening Day By 8 Weeks

Club owners and presidents take part in a conference call that seems likely to see opening day take place in mid-to-late May.

John Hickey