Former A's Star Dave Stewart Reports He Doesn't Have Coronavirus

John Hickey

Dave Stewart, the former A’s pitcher who had reason to believe he’d been one of the thousands struck by the COVID-19 coronavirus, has let it be known that he doesn’t have it after all.

Stewart went on Twitter Tuesday afternoon to say that after waiting over a long weekend to get the results of last week’s tests, the result was that he didn’t contract the virus.

In the tweet, titles “Seven Long Days for a Virus I didn’t Have,” Stewart expressed thanks to all those to reached out to him with good wishes.

And, not willing to take the coronavirus lightly, Stewart indicated that he was going to stay in self-isolation, also pushed for everyone to do the same.”

“PLEASE, PLEASE self-isolate,” he wrote. “We can all protect each other.”

It has been a rough last week or so for Stewart, who came off a flight into San Diego with many of the coronavirus symptoms – cough, sneezing and a sore throat. Agent Lonnie Murray insisted on him getting tested.

In the first of a series of tweets, Stewart wrote “I got off the plane feeling under the weather. Went straight to get tested for Corona. I’ll get my results back in a few days. This stuff is no joke! How many people have you touched, that touched somebody? Do the right thing.”

Stewart, the winner of 20 or more games four consecutive seasons for the A’s from 1987-89, still works for the A’s and does some television broadcasting. 

