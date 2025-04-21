Former Los Angeles Dodgers Reliever on the Mend with A's
After ending the 2024 season as one of the worst bats in baseball, Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof was eager to get back to work to make sure that he didn't repeat those numbers again in 2025. Late in camp, Gelof suffered a broken hamate and has been out for the entirety of the regular season.
According to Martín Galleogs of MLB.com, Gelof started a hitting progression this past week and is doing well with no setbacks. There was no update on his timeline to return, but the initial diagnosis was that he'd be ready to go in about six to eight weeks. On Tuesday we'll hit the four week mark, so he's likely still a little ways away, but the return is certainly approaching.
How the A's choose to fit him onto the roster will interesting when he does return. If everyone remains healthy, then the likely answer would be current second baseman Max Muncy getting optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.
The other bit of news that Gallegos passed along was that right-handed reliever Michel Otañez will throw live batting practice at Sutter Health Park on Wednesday. LIke Gelof, Otañez has yet to make his 2025 debut after being diagnosed with a shoulder impingement in his right shoulder.
Otañez burst onto the scene a year ago, holding a 3.44 ERA (2.73 FIP) in 34 innings of work for the green and gold. As he gained more experience in the big leagues, he was trusted with late-inning assignments, and looked to be an option for the club in the seventh or eighth innings heading into the offseason.
While the signing of Jose Leclerc initialy pushed him down the depth chart, the veteran rigthy has struggled to begin the year, posting a 6.23 ERA through nine appearances. While it may be too early to cut him at this point in the season, that could become a legitimate option for the A's if this continues much longer. It would also clear a spot for Otañez in the bullpen.
The last piece of injury news is that former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Dylan Floro, 34, made his 2025 debut on Saturday night in Las Vegas, tossing a scoreless inning in which he allowed two hits and struck out a pair. He has a career 3.49 ERA with a 3.16 FIP.
The A's signed Floro to a minor-league deal back on February 20, and he will serve as a depth option for the club for now. Getting him to Sacramento would entail removing someone from the 40-man roster.