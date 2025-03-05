Injury Updates on a Pair of A's Left-Handers
The Athletics roster is mostly set, and while Brady Basso was seen as having an outside shot at being included as either a starter or a long-man out of the bullpen, those hopes took a shot this week. MLB.com's Martín Gallegos posted that Basso has been shut down with a left shoulder strain and that there is no timetable for his return at this time.
Basso, 27, made his MLB debut last season in Atlanta pitching out of the bullpen, then was added to the A's rotation in September where he made four starts with the club and held a 3.79 ERA across 19 September innings. In his first two starts he combined for 11.1 scoreless innings, and in the final two, he gave up eight runs in 8.2 innings.
This spring he'd made two appearances for the club coming in as the second starting pitcher, totaling 4.1 scoreless innings while having yet to allow a hit, walking one, and striking out four. Including last season, he has totaled 8.1 innings of action in spring training, allowing a grand total of one hit with two walks.
This injury will likely take him out of contention to make the Opening Day roster this season, but he should still serve as a valuable depth piece for the club in 2025.
Another injury update from Gallegos is that southpaw Ken Waldichuk, who is recovering from surgery last May, has started a bullpen progression. The former Yankee prospect is still months away from returning to action with the A's, but this is a positive sign for the lefty.
After being acquired in 2022, he was in the A's rotation for a large portion of 2023, making 35 appearances (22 starts) and putting up a 5.36 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP in his first season in the big leagues. While the ERA is ugly overall, it doesn't tell the story of his whole season.
In the first two months of a 112-loss campaign for the team, Waldichuk held ERAs of 7.26 and 7.78 in April and May, before starting to turn things around in June, when he posted a 4.60. Before the All-Star break he held a 6.63 ERA, while in the second half he put up a 4.04, which was a little better than league average.
He was certainly making progress over the course of the year, and the A's will be hoping that he'll be pitching like that yet again when he is able to return from the IL around midseason.
The final bit of injury news that was reported was about third base prospect Brett Harris, who is dealing with a left oblique strain. Obliques are tricky, because they require lots of rest, and if you return too soon, the injury could get aggravated and you're back to square one.
Harris will likely have to miss a little time before being deemed ready to return, which should open up some playing time at the hot corner in Triple-A Las Vegas for Max Muncy, CJ Alexander, and potentially Darell Hernaiz, if he doesn't make the Opening Day squad. Alejo López will also be in the mix for playing time around the diamond, with third base being one spot he could fit.