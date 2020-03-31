InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

It's Been a Roller-Coaster Time for Athletics' Closer Liam Hendriks

John Hickey

The period between late March and early April was always going to be an eventful time for Liam Hendriks.

The A’s veteran closer needed nine days to qualify for free agency for the first time. That would have occurred this week, but of course the COVID-19 coronavirus-induced baseball shutdown put a temporary hold on it.

It’s hardly a matter for much major consideration these days where self-isolation is the order of the day and staying healthy has become a full-time job.

Hendriks, who received word over the weekend that a deal between players and owners would secure him free agency this fall/winter whether or not a season is played in 2020, isn’t alone in his concerns over the pandemic. He made a video for the A’s website in which he offers thanks the overworked medical community.

“I just want to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff out there battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hendriks said. “We, as an Oakland Athletics organization, want to say ~Thank you’ for everything you’re doing. Please stay safe.”

That came shortly after he and his wife, Kristi, got the news that a longtime friend, musician Conrad Buchanan, who went by the stage name of “Griff Gotti,” had died at age 39, a victim of coronavirus.

“An incredibly talented, loyal and amazing friend was taken by COVID-19 today,” Hendriks wrote in an Instagram post. “It all happened so quickly. Our hearts are absolutely breaking right now.”

Then came the news that longtime A’s minor league coach and manager Webster Garrison had been hospitalized, attached to a ventilator as he fought for his life against coronavirus.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Hendriks said of the Garrison news, “That was kind of shocking to me.”

“You run into him in the clubhouse and he’s always smiling. That’s who he is. He’s always happy. … It hits so close to home.”

He told the newspaper that while he’s trying to live up to the guidelines for safety established by medical authorities, it will be a difficult transition when it finally becomes time to begin throwing a baseball for a living once again.

“I lick my fingers a lot when I’m on the mound. I go back and forth to my hat a lot. I run my fingers through my hair,” Hendriks said. “I’ve got some tics I do subconsciously now, and that’s going to be hard to get over. Right now, I’m holding a baseball in my hand and the first thing I did was lick my fingers because it gives you that little bit of tack.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Curt Schilling Big on Twitter but Short on Memory in Attacking A's Fans

Uber conservative former pitcher uses his favorite social media platform to lash out at two of his least-favorite targets: Athletics fans and the Oakland Coliseum.

John Hickey

Minor League Lifestyle Underscored by News of $400 Weekly Payments

Fans' reaction to the $400 per week Major League Baseball is planning to give minor leaguers during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown is a lesson in how little those players actually make.

John Hickey

A's Fans had Warm Welcome Planned for Astros

Banners, signs, noise and inflatable trash cans were on the agenda for the Houston Astros arrival, which has been put off indefinitely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Hickey

by

randallw2

MLB's Newest Battle is Over the Ethics of Tommy John Surgery in a Time of Pandemic

With elective surgeries being shut down nationwide while the medical community gears up in the ongoing struggle to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, should pitchers be having this particular elective surgery done?

John Hickey

Coliseum Being Looked at as a Site to do Battle with Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday afternoon that the Oakland Athletics home, as well as Sacramento's Sleep Train Arena and the Los Angeles Coliseum, could be set up as medical facilities as California battles for enough hospital beds.

John Hickey

On his Birthday, Here's a Look at the People Who Have Helped Define the A's Billy Beane

Athletics' executive vice president Billy Beane has been running things in Oakland for two decades now. On his 58th birthday, we thought we'd take a look at the people around him, both inside and out of baseball, who have helped define him for us.

John Hickey

by

dbush518

Christmas in March? Not So Much for A's Fans Hankering for Baseball

Zealous fans of the Oakland Athletics understand why their favorite team is shut down, but that doesn't keep them from trying to find ways to fill baseball's void.

John Hickey

A Decade of A's Trades: The 1990s

As the Oakland A's went into a deep sleep in the 1990s, the big trades became less frequent. And the deals that GM Sandy Alderson did make saw him trade off stars like Jose Canseco, Rickey Henderson, Dennis Eckersley and, finally, Mark McGwire.

John Hickey

Coronavirus has A's Minor League Coach Webster Garrison Fighting for His Life

Webster Garrison, who was the Oakland Athletics manager at Class-A Stockton in 2019, is on a hospital ventilator in Louisiana in a battle against coronavirus.

John Hickey

How a 29-Man Roster to Start 2020 Could Help Once the A's Get Going

With the agreement between players and owners calling for a 29-man roster for the first month of the season, look for the Oakland Athletics try to shore up the bullpen and add to the options at second base.

John Hickey