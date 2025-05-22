Jacob Wilson Returns to Lineup, A's Make Roster Move
After exiting Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning, shortstop Jacob Wilson missed last night's game as he waited for the swelling to go down on his left forearm. He'd taken a Kyle Hendricks sinker there the previous night, and after trying to play through it initially, eventually left the game, giving way to Max Schuemann.
Schuemann got the start at short on Wednesday with Wilson out, going 3-for-4 with three singles, which has earned him a spot in Thursday's lineup, even with the return of Wilson. Not only is Schuemann in the lineup--he's leading off.
In addition to the Wilson news, the Athletics also announced that they had optioned left-hander Matt Krook to Triple-A Las Vegas and have recalled Carlos Duran to give them a fresh arm. The A's bullpen has been used a good deal in recent weeks, and A's manager Mark Kotsay has been trying to keep the guys as fresh as he can. That has involved cycling guys to-and-from Las Vegas.
Krook made three appearances with the Athletics, tossing a scoreless first two innings across two outings, but on Wednesday he gave up a pair of runs late and was left out there to save the rest of the bullpen.
Duran, 23, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Esteury Ruiz trade earlier this season and was called up to the big-league roster on April 30. He lasted a couple of days there as a "just in case" arm, but ultimately did not make it into a game.
The first time he takes the mound for the Athletics it will be his MLB debut.
Since the trade, Duran has posted a 7.71 ERA across 21 innings with the Aviators, giving up 21 hits and 15 walks while striking out 21. He's pitched slightly better since his return to Triple-A after that brief stint with the A's, posting a 6.75 ERA in 9.1 innings of work, striking out 11. If he's able to be effective enough, he should be good to eat a couple of innings at a time.
The A's take on the Angels today at 12:35 p.m. (PT) with Luis Severino taking on lefty Tyler Anderson. Severino has been a Cy Young caliber pitcher on the road, but has been trying to figure out his routine in between innings when pitching at Sutter Health Park. He holds a 6.75 ERA at home. There has even been talk of bringing an exercise bike into the dugout.
We'll see if he figures out his home woes this afternoon.