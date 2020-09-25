Kemp Recipient of Athletics' Dave Steward Award as 2B's Honors Keep Piling Up

It’s been a big year for Oakland infielder Tony Kemp, who on Friday was named the recipient of the 2020 Dave Stewart Community Service Award.

The 24th player so honored by the award given annual to an A’s player in recognition of charitable contributions throughout Northern California and nationally, Kemp joins two current teammates who have won the award, Chad Pinder (2018) and Liam Hendriks (2017 and again in 2019).

This comes shortly after Kemp was named the club’s nominee for Major League Baseball’s annual Roberto Clemente Award, which goes to a player based on his character, civic involvement and philanthropy, and, locally, as the Baseball Writers Association of America’s winner of the Bill Rigney Good Guy Award.

As the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Kemp raised funds for community groups in his hometown, Nashville, Houston, where he used to play, and in the Bay Area, although he was new to the team, having traded for him with the Chicago Cubs. Among the groups benefitting where the Alameda County Food Bank,

And after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis reinvigorated the conversation about racism and social injustice, he founded his +1Effect Program, in which he initiated conversations about race and justice with proceeds going to groups fighting to get those issues out in the open so they can be abolished.

The A’s established the Dave Stewart Community Service Award in 1996 in honor of Stewart’s many years of community service in the Bay Area. Throughout the years, Stewart has been involved in many nonprofit organizations, including the Oakland Boys & Girls Clubs and Team-Up for Youth, a program that supports healthy development for young people living in low-income communities through after-school sports and physical activity programs.

Previous winners of the Dave Stewart Community Service Award include: Ernie Young (1996), Scott Spiezio (1997), Tom Candiotti (1998), Art Howe (1999), Jason Giambi (2000), Terrence Long (2001), Tim Hudson (2002), Scott Hatteberg (2003), Eric Chavez (2004), Barry Zito (2005), Mark Kotsay (2006), Mark Ellis (2007), Dana Eveland (2008), Dallas Braden and Kurt Suzuki (2009), Craig Breslow (2010), Josh Willingham (2011), Jonny Gomes (2012), Sean Doolittle (2013), Jed Lowrie (2014), Stephen Vogt (2015, 2016), Liam Hendriks (2017), Chad Pinder (2018), and Liam Hendriks (2019).

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.