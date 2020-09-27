SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Lamb, Still Without his Matt Chapman Moment at 3B, is Eager for Playoffs to Start

John Hickey

It’s been two weeks now since Jake Lamb has been the Oakland A’s third baseman.

He’s played six games at the Coliseum during that time. Sunday’s regular season finale against the Mariners will be the seventh.

And he’s still waiting for his Eric Chavez moment. His Josh Donaldson moment. His Matt Chapman moment.

Those A’s third baseman all learned to make the spectacular running, sliding or diving catch in the huge expanse of foul territory near third base part of their trademark moves.

Lamb, acquired from Arizona just before the trade deadline, knows that challenge is yet to come for him. It might announce its presence at any moment, the A’s playing the Mariners at home Sunday and then starting a wild card series at home in the American League playoffs Tuesday.

“I know how this works; I’m going to say I haven’t been tested about territory,” Lamb said Sunday morning in a video conference call. “And in the first inning today I’m going to get a popup in foul territory.

“Obviously I’ve noticed all this space, but I haven’t had a ball that I really had to bust for in foul territory. But that being said. I’ll probably get one today.”

In the course of coming from the Diamondbacks to the A’s, Lamb went to playing on a last-place team to a first-place once. He didn’t hit a lick in Arizona and wasn’t playing, but in replacing the injured Chapman at third, Lamb opened up with a seven-game hitting streak and with the A’s is a .256 hitter with four doubles and two homers.

If the fan can see new life in him, Lamb can feel it.

“It was a huge (boost),” Lamb said of the move. “Me and some of the guys were just talking about it. Granted it’s 60 games and it’s not 162 games, and with all the protocols and no fans, and a lot of the guys living in hotels all season, it’s been exhausting.

“But then to come to a winning team that’s headed to the playoffs. Yeah. It’s every bit of a refresh, a reset button, whatever you want to call it. It’s been awesome. Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what you’ve done in the regular season. Winning is the only thing that matters.”

Lamb said his season with the Diamondbacks was frustrating for him because “I knew I was hitting balls hard and seeing the ball really well.” But he was just missing and popping up a lot.

Since coming to Oakland, those attributes have made him a productive member of the lineup.

“I get benched (in Arizona) and that’s a battle,” he said. “But just talking to the guys when I came over here, I made a very minor adjustment. As far as the swing goes, I feel like when I put the barrel on the ball, good things are happening.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Swept in Doubleheader, Will Plod into the Postseason with a Shaky Offense

The Oakland Athletics have the best record in the American League West, but they've lost four of their last six games and over a longer stretch of 11 games, the team batting average is a paltry .199. Robbie Grossman, who had two homers in the second of two losses to Seattle Saturday, says this has been the most physically and mentally demanding season ever.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Offensive Troubles Reach Critical Mass in 5-1 Extra-Inning Loss in Opener

The offensive woes of the Oakland Athletics, which include a .188 batting average in the last 10 games, ruin a good start for Mike Minor as the Mariners rally lake to force extra innings, then walk away with a 5-1 victory.

John Hickey

Once Again, `The Moment Is Never Too Big' for Athletics in Walkoff Win over Mariners

Down to their last out in the 10th inning, the Oakland Athletics got a game-tying double from Ramón Laureano and a game-winning two-run homer from Mark Canha as the A's moved back into the second seed in the American League playoff charts with two days left in the season.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Kotsay Sees 2020 Athletics Having Same Kind of Brotherhood as the 2020 Club

The Oakland Athletics haven't made it past the first round of the postseason since the 2006 season. Mark Kotsay, the center fielder on that team and the A's quality control coach now, says the brotherhood of that 2006 team is something duplicated by the current unit.

John Hickey

Kemp Recipient of Athletics' Dave Steward Award as 2B's Honors Keep Piling Up

Tony Kemp has had a huge impact in the Bay Area since coming over in a mid-January trade. On Friday he was named the recipient of the A's Dave Stewart Community Service Award. He's also been named the club's Roberto Clemente Award nominee and the BBWAA's Good Guy Award.

John Hickey

Minor, Blackburn Will Start Doubleheader, but Athletics Won't Name Playoff Starters

The Oakland Athletics continue to keep their options open for the playoffs, but Mike Minor, Paul Blackburn and Frankie Montas are down to start the final three games of the regular season.

John Hickey

Luzardo Pitches Three Innings of Relief in Loss to Dodgers as Athletics `Keep Options Open'

The Oakland Athletics are in the playoffs, but they don't know who they will be facing. So Jesús Luzardo, who had been expected to pitch this weekend, instead threw three innings of relief with the possibility that he might start against Houston over Mike Fiers if A's draw Astros in wild card round.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Hendriks Ready to Put Idle Days Behind Him as Playoff Season Draws Near

Liam Hendriks has pitched just twice in the last two weeks. The Oakland Athletics closer said he'd like to pitch twice this weekend against the Mariners, no matter the situation, just so he can feel in rhythm for the playoffs that begin next week.

John Hickey

Laureano's Slump-Breaking Night Carries Athletics into Second Seed in AL Playoff Race

After delivering an RBI single in the seventh inning to end an 0-for-16 skid, Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the ninth to lift the A's to a 6-4 over the Dodgers and, for the moment, into the second seed in the American League.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Murphy Coming of Age as Athletics Catcher in the Middle of a Playoff Push

Sean Murphy is one of three rookies the Oakland Athletics have employed as catchers this season. He can supply some power at the plate, but the A's pitchers love him because of confidence he exudes while working behind the plate.

John Hickey