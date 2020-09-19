SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Lamb Wants Athletics to Bring The Noise as A's Close in on AL West Championship

John Hickey

A week ago, Jake Lamb was in no-man’s land. He’d just be cut (designated for assignment in baseball parlance) by the Texas Rangers and was unemployed, the owner of a .116 batting average that wouldn’t suggest further employment.

Fast forward a week and he’s the starting third baseman on an Oakland Athletics team that just locked down a playoff berth with a 6-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. More than that, the A’s magic number to earn the American League West is two with nine games left on Oakland’s regular-season schedule.

“It’s been a little crazy, for sure,” Lamb said after Friday’s win. He drove in the game’s first run with a single in the first inning. The A’s would get a three-run homer from Matt Olson in the third, and starter Chris Bassitt and the bullpen put away the Giants from there.

“The DFA is one thing, and then coming to a team that’s pushing for not just a playoff shot, but for a World Series championship, so it was definitely a quick turnaround.” Lamb said. “It’s an awesome group, and it’s fun to be here.”

How much fun? Closer Liam Hendriks said the other day that every time Lamb gets a hit – he’s hit in all four of his starts, a total of six hit, or one more than he had all year in Texas – the pitchers in the bullpen bleat out a loud “baaaaa,” playing around with his last name.

Asked about it, Lamb laughed, and then said “I think it’s a conspiracy theory.”

“I’ve been asked nonstop about it,” he said. “I’ve got my mom asking be about it. But, no, I haven’t heard it, so I think the bullpen’s all talk right now.”

The remedy?

“If they’re doing it,” Lamb said, “they need to bring the noise.”

Bassitt has been making noise about Lamb ever since the third baseman arrived as a free agent in the wake of the A’s losing starting third baseman Matt Chapman.

“He’s been incredible,” Bassitt said of Lamb. “He’s a super-athletic guy. I don’t know how we got him, honestly. “I’ve heard other guys who played with him say if he’s healthy, he’s an All-Star. And, dang, does he look healthy. I think we got a steal with him.”

That being said, Bassitt said the job isn’t done yet. It’s scarcely begun. First thing up is to cinch the AL West, which they can do with a win against the Giants Saturday afternoon and a Houston loss to Arizona Saturday evening would get the job done. He said beating the Giants was just “another win.”

“I think we have a lot bigger goals,” Bassitt said. “Definitely the playoffs are huge. But this team is extremely hunger for a lot bigger things that just a playoff. We basically acted like we won a game, and that was about it.

“I think once we win the division, there might be a little celebration. But the fact is, we’ve got to keep on winning.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. Puk's Shoulder Surgery was a Cleanout, not a Repair, Which is Good News for Athletics

The Oakland Athletics and lefty pitcher A.J. Puk are feeling better about 2021 after Puk's surgery Wednesday, which showed that the shoulder needed a good cleaning and not repair, which will make Puk's return for spring training healthy the likeliest of outcomes.

John Hickey

The Thought of Making it Back to the Postseason has Athletics' Piscotty Revved Up

Stephen Piscotty's right knee is such that he could come off the bench Friday and possibly start Saturday as the Oakland Athletics' final 10-game stretch drive for the postseason begins. Piscotty, kept out of the 2019 playoffs by injury, is especially excited about this opportunity.

John Hickey

Athletics Send Two Prospects to Rangers to Complete Minor Deal; Montas Reinstated

The Oakland Athletics dipped into their 2019 draft to send a pair of prospects to the Texas Rangers, completing the A's acquisition at the trade deadline of left-handed starting pitcher Mike Minor. At the same time, starter Frankie Montas has been activated from the paternity list and outfielder Seth Brown was returned to the team's alternate site in San Jose.

John Hickey

Diekman's Flirt With Perfection a Major Reason for Athletics' Success

Veteran left-handed reliever Jake Diekman hasn't allowed a run all season in 17 appearances coming out of the Oakland Athletics bullpen. He's one of the prime reasons the A's are poised to lock up the American League West title.

John Hickey

The Soundtrack of September: A Bleating Bullpen Lauds Lamb’s Performance with Athletics

Jake Lamb, picked up by the Oakland Athletics with third baseman Matt Chapman out for the season, has been a big hit in his three games with the A’s, and his success has been celebrated by a Greek chorus in the Oakland bullpen.

John Hickey

Athletics Get Good MRI News on Piscotty's Knee; He Should Play Soon

An MRI taken on the right knee of Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty shows `nothing seriously wrong' and Piscotty says he expects to be back in the A's lineup before long.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Emerge From Compressed Stretch in Great Shape After 3-1 Win

The Oakland Athletics completed a stretch of 16 games in 13 days with a 3-1 win over the Rockies Wednesday. In that stretch, the A's went 9-7 and picked up 3.5 games in the standings. And after a day off Thursday, Oakland can close in on the AL West title.

John Hickey

Athletics, Giants Join Piscotty for Virtual Beer, Wine & Whiskey Tasting This Weekend

Members of the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants organizations will join A's right fielder Stephen Piscotty and his father, Mike, Friday through Sunday in virtual tastings to support their ALS Cure Project.

John Hickey

At End of Long Stretch, Athletics Can't Solve Rockies One More Time

The Colorado Rockies will have to put on a late rush to make the playoffs, but for whatever reason, they have the Oakland Athletics number. The Rockies are 3-0 against the A's with one game left Wednesday, which will be the end of a stretch of 19 games in 16 days for the weary A's.

John Hickey