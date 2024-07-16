Mason Miller Acknowledges Being Final Oakland A's All-Star
Oakland A's All Star Mason Miller is having himself quite the season, as evidenced by the fact that he is enjoying the festivities in Texas this week instead of taking a well-deserved break. The 25-year-old hard-throwing right-hander holds a 2.27 ERA (1.67 FIP) out of the bullpen across 39 2/3 innings, collecting 15 saves. He has also struck out a ridiculous 46.7% of the hitters he's faced this season, and his 1.8 fWAR is tops among relief pitchers.
He has been just as electric as the National League's starter for Tuesday's game, Paul Skenes, only in a relief role. It's no wonder reporters in Texas have wanted to talk with him.
One of the outlets that he spoke with, MLB Network Radio, even posted a clip from their chat with Miller, talking about how the flamethrower will be the final Oakland A's representative before the club moves to Sacramento for three nomad seasons ahead their planned arrival in Las Vegas for the 2028 campaign.
"It's so special. You think of all the great players that have represented the A's in All Star games in the past, and to be able to say I'm going to be the last Oakland Athletic--I don't even think it does it justice saying it now, but you look back in 5, 10, 15 years, that's an honor that I'm truly blessed and lucky to have."
A's fans on social media applauded Miller for his perspective, and also expressed feelings of sadness over this grim fact. Some hadn't realized until they heard the clip that Miller would be the last player from the Oakland-based franchise.
The post itself has since been deleted.
Sometimes posts get deleted because there is a spelling error, or a stat is wrong or some similar factual error, but that doesn't appear to be the case here. MLB Network Radio did not re-post a fixed version of this post or any other interview featuring Miller.