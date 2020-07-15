InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Mike Fiers Hopes for Opening Night Start for Athletics After Reporting Delay

John Hickey

Mike Fiers got a late start to the A’s Summer Camp, but the veteran right-hander still has hopes he can be the Oakland opening day starter.

Fiers spent Major League Baseball’s three months of shutdown working out, throwing a bullpen session every Wednesday and throwing to batters on Sunday.

Through it all, he was working side by side with another A’s pitcher, Jesus Luzardo, in Florida where both men live. They were delighted to hear that baseball would be returning and headed west, but during the testing for COVID-19, Luzardo tested positive. Fiers never did, but out of an abundance of caution, he was held out of workouts until he could get back-to-back negative tests more than 24 hours apart.

“I never tested positive, but (it was) just to be on the safe side,” Fiers said in a video conference call with the media Tuesday. I took an extra couple of days just to make sure.”

Fiers has been throwing in camp for about a week now, and while he missed two days of workouts, he said he didn’t feel behind because of all the work he’d done in Florida.

“I felt like I was in spring training all of the quarantine, working out,” he said. “I was throwing every Sunday, live, and keeping up with baseball because, in my mind, I had baseball starting up at some point this year. So, I didn’t want to be behind.”

Fiers will throw as part of an eight-inning simulated game Thursday, after which he will get a start against the Giants either Monday, or more likely, Tuesday. If it’s Monday, then he would be on pace to be the A’s opening day starter when the Angels arrive for a July 24 season opener at the Coliseum.

He was the opening day starter on March 30 last year, and that honor meant a great deal to him. He’s up for a repeat, although it’s possible the two workouts he missed will work against him.

“I’m going to try to get as ready as I can,” Fiers said. “I feel like I’m ready right now. So, it’s all about what day I land on. It’s a short season, 60 games, so we have to put the guys that are already out there right way. Every game is like a playoff game, from Day One.”

Melvin said he’d have his opening day starter named later in the week, and the manager said the starters in the Monday and Tuesday games against the Giants could be announced Wednesday.

All things being equal, he’d like Fiers to start the opener after the veteran’s 15-4 record last year set the pace for a 997-win team. And he’d like it because Fiers has been a steadying influence on an otherwise young group of pitchers.

“He’s been very good for this team,” Melvin said of Fiers. “And with some of the young starters on this staff, to have a veteran like him who’s done just about everything (is impactful). He’s been a great resource for a lot of our guys, and I can say enough, not only about his performance but also the leadership qualities.”

Those qualities apparently extend to pandemic masking. A friend in Florida made masks that resemble the once-in-a-lifetime beard that Fiers sported for a September start. The cat-tail beard only lasted one game, but the masks are in each locker. Bob Melvin and Sean Manaea both have worn them, and the mask seems to be catching on.

“I felt like it’d be a fun little thing,” Fiers said about distributing the masks to all his teammates. “A lot of guys are wearing them. I didn’t think they would, but I’ve got more.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics Will Incorporate Coliseum's Right Field Drum Crew into Crowd Noise Plan

The Oakland Athletics will start testing crowd noise in the Coliseum Wednesday, and part of that will be seeing how they can bring the right field drummers into the soundtrack. And if that means the club needs to do some recording, both A's president Dave Kaval and the drummers themselves are willing to figure it out.

John Hickey

Before He Was Mr. October, Athletics' Reggie Jackson Was July’s Surprise

In more than a half century of Oakland Athletics participation in the MLB All-Star Game, no moment was brighter than Reggie Jackson's homer off the light tower on the roof of Tiger Stadium in 1971.

John Hickey

Athletics' Newcomer Tony Kemp Fits Right in as He Reaches Out to Talk About Racism

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp is just getting to know his A's teammates, but they've already bonded behind his +1Effect designed to educate about the history and meaning of Black Lives Matter.

John Hickey

Barreto’s Strong Showing in Athletics’ Camp Could Mean Big Things for 2020

The Oakland A's have a real crowd at second base with the season just over a week away. Franklin Barreto, who has had trouble transferring minor league numbers to Major League success, wants this to be the year he's a summer star.

John Hickey

Let’s Play Two: Athletics, Giants to play Exhibition Games Next Monday, Tuesday

In the final days of the 2020 Summer Camp, the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants will finish up with a pair of exhibitions, the only two actually games either team will play before the 60-game regular season starts.

John Hickey

On a Healthy Athletics' Roster, Playing Time Might be Tough to Come by for Chad Pinder

Chad Pinder, who can play any infield or outfield position, has bene invaluable to the Oakland Athletics the last couple of years. This year, at least for the moment, everybody's healthy and that means fewer at-bats for Pinder, who made see more time at second base than in the outfielder rather than the other way around.

John Hickey

Athletics Adding Piped-In Crowd Noise with Fans Unable to be at Coliseum Games

The Oakland Athletics, having had a few workouts with no fans providing background noise, have turned to piping in music. But before too long the club is planning on swapping out the music for piped in crowd noise. The A's are one of a number of MLB teams heading down that path.

John Hickey

It's the Same Game as Athletics' Montas Tries to Balance Baseball, Parenthood

For the first half of the 2019 season, before he was suspended, Frankie Montas as the A's best starter. He's back, and he sees the Oakland Athletics rotation, top to bottom, a force to be reckoned with when the season starts July 24.

John Hickey

Some Athletics' Cardboard Cutouts in 2020 Will go to Boost Piscotty ALS foundation

Some cardboard cutouts in the Oakland Coliseum this year will go to help fund the ALS foundation of the family of right fielder Stephen Piscotty. His mother died of the the disease in 2018. , who lost his mother in 2018.

John Hickey

Athletics' Khris Davis Looks as if the Spark has Returned in Time for 2020

After hip and hand injuries sapped Athletics DH Khris Davis of much of his power and RBI output in the second half last season, both he and his Oakland teammates seem convinced the thunder in his bat has returned.

John Hickey