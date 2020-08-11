InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

MLB Hands Athletics' Laureano a Six-Game Suspension; Astros' Cintron Gets 20 Games

John Hickey

A’s center fielder Ramón Laureano has been handed a six-game suspension by Major League Baseball for his part in Sunday’s brawl between the A’s and the Houston Astros.

Houston batting coach Alex Citron was hammered with a 20-game suspension, believed to be the largest ever for a coach over an on-the-field incident.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale was the first to report the length of the suspensions. And there is no word if either Laureano or Cintron will appeal the suspensions.

If Laureano does appeal, he can keep playing while his case is heard. Without an appeal, he will miss six games starting Tuesday night in Anaheim.

Laureano was at first base in the seventh inning Sunday after having been hit by a pitch for the second time in the game and Cintron was seen and heard goading Laureano, who said Monday it was a comment about Laureano’s mother that led him to charge the Houston bench. At that point, both benches and bullpen got into in front of the Astros’ dugout.

At least initially there was no word of a suspension for A’s catcher Austin Allen, who tackled Astros’ catcher Martín Maldonado, the man behind the plate all five times when A’s hitters were hit by pitches in the three-game series. Robbie Grossman was hit twice on Friday night.

“I regret charging that guy (Cintron),” Laureano said to the A’s media Monday afternoon from Anaheim ahead of the opener of a three-game series against the Angels. “I’m a man, I’m a freaking man. Whatever happens, happens. I’ll take it. I couldn’t keep my cool and I should have.

“And I wasted my time with that guy.”

Earlier, in a conversation with ESPN, Laureano said that Cintron made a vile comment about Laureano’s mother. Being hit by a pitch three times Laureano could shake off. But not that.

Laureano told ESPN that Cintron “said in Spanish something you don’t say about my mother.”

While Laureano said he didn’t keep his cool “and I should have,” he said he appreciated the way the rest of the A’s rallied to his defense. He thanked Garneau for tackling him without hurting him.

Before the fracas was over, backup second baseman Franklin Barreto emerged from the pile with Maldonado’s catching mask.

“It meant a lot to me; that’s how close we are as a group,” Laureano said. “Not only the players, but the coaching staff and everybody. I felt the support and people reaching out to me was pretty cool.”

Laureano had taken first base in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch for the second consecutive played trip and the third time in the series.

After taking the base, however, he responded to verbal jousting from Cintron and charged the Houston dugout. The A’s, unwilling to have their center fielder go it alone, charged en masse from the home dugout for just the kind of collapse of social distancing that MLB and the players’ union had agreed should be strictly forbidden in the age of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

That health and safety concerns weren’t lost on Laureano.

“These are very had times when it comes to social distancing and during the pandemic,” he said. “Obviously I look like not a very smart guy. But when you’ve very emotional, especially when it’s about your mother, it’s always tough.”

For his part, Laureano said he didn’t think Houston pitchers were throwing at him, saying they were mostly young and inexperienced and may not have great control.

For Sunday starter Jesús Luzardo, the Astros’ instigation of the brawl and the five hit batters spell out how things must be in the Astros clubhouse.

“Clearly the frustration is building up on that side,” Luzardo said Sunday of the altercation, “so they just let it out.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics’ Chapman Enjoys his Talks with Angels’ Trout & Pujols

The Angels have a couple of can’t-miss Hall of Fame players on their roster in center fielder Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols. Monday night, both of those men entered the orbit of A’s third baseman Matt Chapman, who had a big night with two homers, six RBI and a great defensive play. Even in a time of social distancing, the Angels took the time to chat with the A’s Gold Glover.

John Hickey

Athletics' Laureano: 'I wasted my time on' Astros coach Cintron in Sunday brawl

Athletics’ center fielder Ramón Laureano said Monday he regretted charging the Astros dugout in Sunday’s brawl in Oakland, but added that Houston coach Alex Cintron crossed the line with comments `in Spanish, something you don’t say about my mother.’

John Hickey

by

RoxSalt

Manaea's Continuing Struggles Take Sheen off Chapman's Two-Homer, Six-RBI Night

Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea, who was 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA down the stretch for Oakland last September, had his struggles continue Monday. He couldn't made it through three innings and the A's, who have only lost five games, have lost three of the four games he's started. That took away from the two-homer, six-RBI evening Matt Chapman turned in.

John Hickey

Melvin calls Smith `an Absolute Godsend' to Athletics Bullpen in the Early Going

Heading into the week, right-hander Burch Smith has pitched in five games for the A's, winning two and saving one while not allowing a run. More than that, he's saved the bullpen with a couple of long stints, including his three-inning save against the Astros Sunday.

John Hickey

Athletics Montas American League Player of the Week After Beating Mariners, Astros

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas won his first-ever American League Player of the Month award Monday after going 2-0 wtih wins over Seattle and Houston, going seven innings in each game. He allowed six hits and one run totoal while striking out 14 in 14 innings.

John Hickey

Shades of Crash Davis: Look For Athletics to Break Tradition & Wear Kelly Green in Anaheim

The Oakland Athletics' Kelly Green uniforms are generally saved for Friday night home games. But the A's wore them last Tuesday, won and went 6-0 on the homestand, all the while wearing Kelly Green. Those uniforms made the trip to Southern California for Monday night's opener with the Angels.

John Hickey

Athletics Can't Overlook Luzardo's Showing, Even if the Rookie is Unimpressed

In getting his first win as a Major League starting pitcher, Athletics rookie Jesús Luzard defeated the three-time AL West Astros Sunday. It wasn't the story of the day, given the brawl that the two teams engaged in after Luzardo was gone, but it was Luzardo who set the pace and for whom the future looks increasingly bright.

John Hickey

Suspensions, Fines Likely After Astros, Athletics Brawl in A’s Sweep

Ramón Laureano, hit by three pitches in a three-game series against the Astros, mixed it up with the Astros bench after being hit in the seventh inning. He and catcher Austin Allen were ejected, but no Astros were tossed, which left the A’s perplexed. Oakland completed a three-game sweep despite that and has a nine-game winning streak and the best record in MLB at 12-4.

John Hickey

Target Practice: Athletics 3B Chapman Finds Cardboard Cutouts Have Some Game

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman has been throwing balls into the stands before games and in between innings, often aiming at the cutouts that now populate the stands, and he's here to tell you, the cardboard cutouts aren't breaking down even when he hits them with his best stuff.

John Hickey

In an Era Where the Productivity of First Basemen is Tailing off, Athletics Olson an Exception

With 69 homers and two Gold Gloves in his possession since the start of the 2018 season, the Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson stands out at a first base position where overall productivity is down

John Hickey